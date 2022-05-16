Chiefs fall in ESPN’s post-draft power rankings

On Monday, ESPN released its most recent offseason NFL power ranking — this one accounting for what happened in the NFL Draft two weeks ago. Despite the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs were widely considered to have done a spectacular job in the draft, ESPN’s poll of its writers and beat reporters dropped Kansas City one spot below where it was ranked following the free agency period.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Post-free agency ranking: 3

Player who benefited most from draft: DE Frank Clark The Chiefs selected edge defender George Karlaftis in the first round, but the depth chart at defensive end remains thin after the Chiefs declined to draft another player at the position. So Clark, even after accepting a pay cut to avoid being released, looms as a key figure for the Chiefs. Unless Karlaftis has a big rookie season or the Chiefs get unexpected help elsewhere, the Chiefs need a big season from Clark to help revive their pass rush.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers occupied the top spots in ESPN’s ranking. The Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers followed the Chiefs.

Takeaway

It’s fascinating that the Super Bowl champions aren’t ranked at the top of this list — and that the team that does occupy the top spot didn’t make it past 2021’s Divisional round playoff game. Meanwhile, the team that defeated Kansas City in the AFC championship is ranked below the Chiefs.

Most national writers assumed Kansas City needed either a top wide receiver, cornerback or defensive back in the draft. The Chiefs addressed all three of those positions within the top 54 picks of the draft — and they are downgraded from the previous ranking?