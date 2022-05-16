Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Juju Smith-Schuster is the Chiefs’ best wide receiver

Juju Smith-Shuster is still the best WR on this team. He will have 1200+ yards this season — Drew Porter (@DrewporterNet) May 10, 2022

I couldn’t agree with this tweet more.

Look... I understand the narrative surrounding Smith-Schuster. A lot of it is unfair.

Sure... he did TikToks on opposing team’s logos before games — and yes, over the last three seasons, his production has gone down.

But we have to put everything in context.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster was playing in a watered-down system with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who couldn’t push the ball down the field. But in Kansas City, he’s in a very creative offensive scheme with the best quarterback in the world.

We also shouldn’t forget that his best season came when he was next to Antonio Brown, which removed some of the pressure from him. And now, he’ll be next to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

As long as he is producing on the field, Smith-Schuster can dance on TikTok all he wants.

The Chiefs need to sign cornerback James Bradberry

Chiefs need to sign CB James Bradberry — Mike Monnig (@mike_monnig) May 10, 2022

It had been reported that the Chiefs were interested in Bradberry, but the New York Giants were unable to find a trade partner for the former Pro Bowler.

The Giants didn’t want to release Bradberry, but their financial situation forced their hand. They had just under $7 million in cap space — and Bradberry was set to make $13.5 million. So now he’s on the open market.

Since the trade rumors, the Chiefs have added Trent McDuffie, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Joshua Williams to their cornerback room — which already had L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker. While it seems like the group is very packed, Bradberry would instantly become Kansas City’s top corner.

By the end of 2022, Justyn Ross will have a bigger impact on the offense than Skyy Moore

Justyn Ross will have a bigger impact on the offense by the end of the year than Skyy Moore. — Keaton Smith (@KeatonSmithTake) May 10, 2022

Congrats to Keaton Smith for having the hottest take of the week.

Whew!

First, let me preface this by saying I’m rooting hard for Ross. If not for his injury concerns, he would have been a first-round pick. But it’ll be an uphill climb for him to even make the roster — let alone have a bigger impact than Kansas City’s second-round pick.

I love the optimism — but I’ll be absolutely stunned if this came to pass. For Ross, just making the roster would be a major win.

24 is an ugly number for receivers

24 is an ugly number for receivers — Dakota Morgan (@dakotuh_morgan) May 10, 2022

Speaking of Moore... he will be rocking 24 this year.

Traditionally, numbers for wide receivers were in the 80s. But since the league adopted Kansas City’s proposal to open up the numbering rules, that’s a thing of the past.

To be fair, many thought 24 looked ugly on pass rusher Melvin Ingram — but once he started producing, nobody cared.

With Moore, I think we’ll see the same thing.