Arrowheadlines: ESPN’s Mike Clay predicts that Justyn Ross will make the Chiefs' final 53 man roster

Answering the 2022 NFL draft’s biggest questions: Experts debate favorite picks, top rookie classes, fantasy stars, more | ESPN

What is your best bold prediction for the rookie class? Mike Clay, fantasy football writer: Wide receiver Justyn Ross will make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. He surprisingly went undrafted, but not for a lack of talent, as teams seemed to be concerned about his medicals. Prior to his neck/spine surgery in 2020, Ross posted 46-1,000-9 and 66-865-8 receiving lines and was one of the top receivers in the nation. In fact, his career 3.0 yards per route run was best in this year’s rookie class. Ross now finds himself in an elite offense but also one in need of help at wideout. The Clemson product has a real shot to make the cut.

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches | NFL.com

2 - Nick Bolton Kansas City Chiefs · LB If you haven’t paid close attention to the Chiefs’ defense, you probably missed out on a rookie sensation who is poised to become a household name in 2022. The young tackling machine quickly emerged in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense with his instincts, awareness and play-making skills repeatedly showing up on tape. With Bolton flashing All-Pro ability as a sideline-to-sideline defender who logged 112 tackles as a first-year starter, the football world could soon find out about the league’s next great linebacker.

Bears hit with bizarre NFL scheduling quirk that team hasn’t seen in 58 years plus 10 other schedule oddities | CBS Sports

AFC West is the best. The four AFC West teams are currently scheduled to make a total of 19 primetime appearances in 2022, which is tied for the second-most in the Super Bowl era, according to NFL research. The only division to get scheduled for more primetime games was the NFC East in 2015.

Prices for NFL tickets are topping pre-Covid levels, secondary market vendor says | CNBC

SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday, predicted the “next few years for live entertainment will be gangbuster years.” SeatGeek said the Chiefs versus Bucs in Week 4 — featuring Mahomes and Brady — is the top-selling game so far. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LV in 2021, when the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs, 31-9. The most expensive seat for the Oct. 2 game surpassed $3,000 entering Friday. The legendary NFL quarterback appeared to retire this offseason before announcing in April that he planned to return, after all. When he finally decides to step away, Brady will transition to TV after he agreed to a deal with Fox Sports for more than $300 million.

Former Browns WR Reportedly Working Out For New NFL Team | The Spun

“Former #Browns WR Antonio Callaway will be at #Colts minicamp, source said, on a tryout basis,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “The 2018 fourth round pick recently spent time with the #Dolphins and #Chiefs.” Callaway has had one productive season - his rookie year - during his professional career. He caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 for the Browns. Callaway has since spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He didn’t record a single stat in 2021.

WR Jarvis Landry set to sign with New Orleans Saints | ESPN

Landry, a former LSU star from just outside the New Orleans area, would be the second local icon to join the Saints in the past two weeks after they signed safety Tyrann Mathieu last week. Landry appeared to confirm the homecoming by posting a social media video Friday with highlights of himself and the team. “HOME !!! WHO DAT NATION SEE YOU SOON,” Landry wrote in an Instagram post. The Saints finished last in the NFL in passing yards in 2021 because of a barrage of injuries. Wide receiver Michael Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury, while quarterback Jameis Winston missed the final 10 games with a torn ACL.

The 7 best NFL schedule release videos | SB Nation

No. 4: Carolina Panthers, “Back to the 90s”

It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

Carolina went full nostalgia to remind us everything that was great (and horrible) about the 90s. From the music and the ads, to the horrors of dial-up internet, this had it all. It’s another solid effort from the Panthers, though maybe not as flashy or funny as the others on this list.

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons | NFL.com

Las Vegas is trading Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The teams officially announced the deal later that day. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Edwards was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft with the hopes he’d add a larger frame to Las Vegas’ receiving corps, but he didn’t see many opportunities as a rookie. That changed in 2021, when the Raiders released receiver Henry Ruggs and had to look down the depth chart for targets not intended for Hunter Renfrow or Darren Waller. They found a good option in Edwards, who caught 34 of 59 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (12 starts).

Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he chose the Chiefs because it ‘seemed like home’

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Jim Rome earlier this week, the former fifth-round pick (who was also being encouraged to return to Green Bay) said that he decided on the Chiefs because it felt like home. “Obviously the opportunity within itself to go out and be a great playmaker,” he told Rome about his Kansas City option. “Obviously, I had that opportunity anywhere I went, but I think this one was a better fit for me. Some things they do offensively [were] appealing to me — and obviously, a quarterback like Pat (Mahomes) [who] is going to be here for a long time also was appealing. So those two things — and then, obviously, getting here and meeting everybody. It seemed like a good fit. It seemed like home.” Valdes-Scantling said the team’s coaches also played a role in his decision to sign a three-year deal with the Chiefs. “Obviously, Coach (Andy) Reid’s been doing this for a long time — and EB (offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy) is one of the best offensive coaches that you can have around. Between those two guys, their resumes speak for themselves; what they’ve been able to do for guys — and obviously, competing for a championship is a huge thing as well. They’ve been to a couple of them — and I think that was a huge factor in my decision-making.

In addition to number changes, veteran newcomers also now have numbers:

1 Corey Coleman

2 Ronald Jones

31 Luq Barcoo

32 Lonnie Johnson

44 Elijah Lee

46 Jordan Franks

53 Jermaine Carter

74 Geron Christian

84 Justin Watson

85 Omar Bayless

90 Taylor Stallworth

92 Shilique Calhoun https://t.co/ntxNAxMzEh — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 13, 2022

