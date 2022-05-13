Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he chose the Chiefs because it ‘seemed like home’

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in late March, they were in need of veteran wide receivers. One of the ones they acquired was former Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was a free agent after completing the fourth year of his rookie contract with the Packers.

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Jim Rome earlier this week, the former fifth-round pick (who was also being encouraged to return to Green Bay) said that he decided on the Chiefs because it felt like home.

“Obviously the opportunity within itself to go out and be a great playmaker,” he told Rome about his Kansas City option. “Obviously, I had that opportunity anywhere I went, but I think this one was a better fit for me. Some things they do offensively [were] appealing to me — and obviously, a quarterback like Pat (Mahomes) [who] is going to be here for a long time also was appealing. So those two things — and then, obviously, getting here and meeting everybody. It seemed like a good fit. It seemed like home.”

Valdes-Scantling said the team’s coaches also played a role in his decision to sign a three-year deal with the Chiefs.