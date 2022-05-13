Chiefs’ opening odds for every game of the 2022 season

You already know that the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 regular-season schedule has been released. We have broken down the schedule on our podcast channel, our John Dixon has prepared you for the best and worst games and our Ron Kopp has provided analysis on what the Chiefs’ record might be.

(Spoiler: Ron’s way-too-early prediction has the Chiefs going 12-5.)

Does Las Vegas agree with Ron?

Shortly after the regular-seasons schedule was released, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook revealed their opening spreads (four months in advance). Going by point spreads, let’s take a look at the Chiefs' final record:

Week 1: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Cardinals on the road by 3 points (1-0).

Week 2: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Chargers at home by 3 points (2-0).

Week 3: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Colts on the road by 2.5 points (3-0).

Week 4: The Chiefs are underdogs against the Bucs on the road by 2.5 points (3-1).

Week 5: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Raiders at home by 4.5 points (4-1).

Week 6: The Chiefs are underdogs to beat the Bills at home by 1.5 points (4-2).

Week 7: The Chiefs are favored to beat the 49ers on the road by 1 point (5-2).

The Chiefs are favored to beat the 49ers on the road by 1 point (5-2). Week 8 — BYE WEEK

Week 9: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Titans at home by 5 points (6-2).

Week 10: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Jaguars at home by 10 points (7-2).

Week 11: The Chiefs are underdogs to beat the Chargers on the road by 1.5 points (7-3).

Week 12: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Rams at home by 2.5 points (8-3).

Week 13: The Chiefs are a pick 'em against the Bengals on the road (8-3-1)*

Week 14: The Chiefs are a pick 'em against the Broncos on the road (8-3-2)*

Week 15: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Texans at home by 10 points (9-3-2).

Week 16: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Seahawks at home by 10.5 points (10-3-2).

Week 17: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Broncos at home by 4.5 points (11-3-2).

Week 18: The Chiefs are favored to beat the Raiders on the road by 2 points (12-3-2).

*For the purpose of this exercise, instead of giving the Chiefs a tie, let’s say they split the “pick ‘em” games rather than tie.

The final Chiefs record, according to Las Vegas: 13-4

Takeaways