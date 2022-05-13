This was @PatrickMahomes and @tkelce's reaction to the 98th match-tying goal



Show us yours: drop your Open Cup celly video pic.twitter.com/STCoVkNRTQ — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 11, 2022

One of the best parts about those old Chiefs (the version that included wide receiver Tyreek Hill) was the camaraderie of the offense off the field. You can count about five Chiefs players in this video, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling (he let Sporting know).

Part-owner Patrick Mahomes had to be thrilled with his team’s 4-2 win over Clark Hunt’s FC Dallas.