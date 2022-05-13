 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs teammates take in Sporting KC game together, celebrate goal

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

One of the best parts about those old Chiefs (the version that included wide receiver Tyreek Hill) was the camaraderie of the offense off the field. You can count about five Chiefs players in this video, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling (he let Sporting know).

Part-owner Patrick Mahomes had to be thrilled with his team’s 4-2 win over Clark Hunt’s FC Dallas.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...