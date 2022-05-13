Arrowheadlines: Chiefs handed toughest first half of schedule in NFL history

The latest

Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to start the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record in the previous season, per @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/SAtoCQMrME — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

2022 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games | NFL.com

2 - Los Angeles Chargers 2021 record: 9-8 AT Kansas City Chiefs 2021 record: 12-5 Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video I think the Chargers are the best team in a power-loaded AFC West. It sounds good when I say this on radio or TV, but I’ll look foolish if the Bolts don’t come to play in Week 2 at Kansas City. Now, the Chargers did hand the Chiefs a loss in Arrowhead last September, with Justin Herbert throwing four touchdown passes, including the game-winner in the final minute of play. Then the two teams played an instant classic on Thursday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes and Co. prevailing in overtime, leaving Brandon Staley to answer questions about some controversial fourth-down decisions. Mahomes vs. Herbert is going to be special for a long time. And I cannot wait to see the Chargers’ revamped defense, with J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack joining Derwin James and Joey Bosa. Will Mahomes remain his dominant self — especially when it comes to blowing the top off the defense — sans Tyreek Hill?

2022 NFL win total projections, AFC: Bills top conference; Ravens win AFC North | NFL.com

Wins 10.6 Kansas City Chiefs AFC WEST CHAMPIONS Win Total: over 10.5 (-130) Make Playoffs: -240 Win Division: +160 Win Conference: +500 Win Super Bowl: +900 Kansas City made a lot of changes this offseason, from revamping the receiving corps to adding new faces in the secondary. Steve Spagnuolo-led defenses have historically taken up to four games together as a unit before settling into their identity. While the Chiefs benefit from opening their season against a Cardinals team without DeAndre Hopkins, their next six games before the Week 8 bye will be grueling. They’ll need to make the most of the preseason and Week 1 to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible.

2022 NFL schedule: Best game each week, from Bills-Rams opener to Tom Brady vs. Rodgers, Mahomes back-to-back | CBS Sports

Week 12: Rams at Chiefs This is one of the most stacked weeks of the season, with awesome games throughout the weekend. This one is at the top of the list, though, because it features the best offensive and defensive players in the NFL, as well as two of the league’s best coaches and many more stars on both sides of the ball.

Arizona Cardinals to host Kansas City Chiefs in their 2022 NFL opener | Revenge of the Birds (Arizona Cardinals SB Nation)

Arizona will open the season at home for the 10th time since beginning play at State Farm Stadium in 2006. In 18 seasons at Sun Devil Stadium the Cardinals never played at home in Week 1. The Cardinals will enter the game against the Chiefs with an 11-5 record in home-openers at State Farm Stadium. Arizona has never lost a regular season opener under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, posting a 2-0-1 record in his first three seasons. The Cardinals have won each of their last two season openers, downing the defending NFC champion 49ers 24-20 in 2020 and defeating the defending AFC South champion Titans 38-13 last season.

Combined with their Week 1 victory at Tennessee in 2021, this will mark the first time since 1996-97 (Colts and Bengals) the Cardinals open consecutive seasons against opponents from the AFC.

2022 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team schedule | NFL.com

Week 1: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams to open 2022 season; Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football | ESPN

The NFL will open its 2022 season where the final game of last season kicked off — in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8, the teams announced on Thursday. The Bills-Rams matchup features elite quarterback play between Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen, who has guided the Bills to back-to-back playoff appearances. This game highlights a challenging schedule for the Rams, whose opponents have the league’s highest winning percentage from last season (56.7%). NBC will broadcast the game. The Monday Night Football opener offers a intriguing storyline — Russell Wilson making his Denver Broncos debut against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, in Lumen Field. Wilson guided the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and nine winning seasons over 10 years. Seattle traded Wilson to Denver in March for multiple draft picks and veteran players. The game airs Sept. 12 on ESPN.

The best and worst games of the 2022 Chiefs schedule

Worst games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chiefs — Week 10 For the third consecutive year, the Jaguars selected two players in the first round of the NFL Draft. The theory is that teams at the bottom of the standings get access to better players in the draft, so they have a chance to improve with an infusion of talent. But that’s just a theory. Since 2008, Jacksonville has eclipsed .500 just once. Will first overall pick Travon Walker — along with linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was taken at 20 — finally help turn things around? With quarterback Trevor Lawrence (and head coach Doug Pederson), it’s always possible. But I wouldn’t call it likely.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for: Coach Reids the 2022 Chiefs Schedule… literally. pic.twitter.com/v1H5iXlRle — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2022

