NFL reveals Chiefs’ opening 2022 matchup, full Week 1 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Arizona Cardinals on September 11 at 3:25 p.m. in their 2022 NFL season-opener, as announced by the club on Thursday evening. The matchup will pit Patrick Mahomes against quarterback Kyler Murray and Mahomes’ college coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

Bringing the heat pic.twitter.com/8paUn9dDEl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2022

The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The rest of the NFL’s 2022 schedule is expected to be revealed around 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here are the other Week 1 games made official by the NFL:

Opening night: Thursday, September 8

Early Sunday, September 11

Late Sunday, September 11

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football