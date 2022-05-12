NFL reveals Chiefs’ opening 2022 matchup, full Week 1 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Arizona Cardinals on September 11 at 3:25 p.m. in their 2022 NFL season-opener, as announced by the club on Thursday evening. The matchup will pit Patrick Mahomes against quarterback Kyler Murray and Mahomes’ college coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
The game will be broadcast on CBS.
The rest of the NFL’s 2022 schedule is expected to be revealed around 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here are the other Week 1 games made official by the NFL:
Opening night: Thursday, September 8
Early Sunday, September 11
- New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
- San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Late Sunday, September 11
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Sunday Night Football
Monday Night Football
