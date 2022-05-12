 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL reveals Chiefs’ opening 2022 matchup, full Week 1 schedule

Kansas City will open away at Arizona against the Cardinals.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Patrick Mahomes’ former coaches reflect on Super Bowl: ‘This is how legends are made’ Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Arizona Cardinals on September 11 at 3:25 p.m. in their 2022 NFL season-opener, as announced by the club on Thursday evening. The matchup will pit Patrick Mahomes against quarterback Kyler Murray and Mahomes’ college coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The rest of the NFL’s 2022 schedule is expected to be revealed around 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here are the other Week 1 games made official by the NFL:

Opening night: Thursday, September 8

Early Sunday, September 11

Late Sunday, September 11

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Poll

What’s your way-too-early Week 1 prediction?

view results
  • 38%
    Chiefs in a blowout
    (100 votes)
  • 56%
    Chiefs in a close one
    (147 votes)
  • 3%
    Cardinals in a close one
    (8 votes)
  • 1%
    Cardinals in a blowout
    (3 votes)
258 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...