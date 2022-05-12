Chiefs 2022 schedule release leaks and updates tracker

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May, 12, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time, but a number of the Kansas City Chiefs games will leak out before the full schedule is officially released on Thursday night.

We’ll keep track of leaks we deem noteworthy right here (refresh throughout the day for additional updates).

Chiefs 2022 schedule leaks

NFL schedule 2022 release info

Release time: 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time

7 p.m. Arrowhead Time How to watch: NFL Network | ESPN

NFL Network | ESPN

Chiefs 2022 opponents