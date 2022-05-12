Chiefs 2022 schedule release leaks and updates tracker

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May, 12, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time, but a number of the Kansas City Chiefs games will leak out before the full schedule is officially released on Thursday night.
We’ll keep track of leaks we deem noteworthy right here (refresh throughout the day for additional updates).
Chiefs 2022 schedule leaks
- Week 1 - the Chiefs will be on the road for Week 1 (Week 2’s Thursday Night Football has been referred to as the Chiefs’ home-opener).
- Week 2 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, September 15 — as made official by the NFL.
- Week 4 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, October 2 — as made official by the NFL.
- Week 5 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, October 10 — as reported by 670 The Score’s Danny Parkins.
- Week 6 - vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 16 — as reported by 670 The Score’s Danny Parkins.
- Week 9 - vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, November 6 — as reported by 670 The Score’s Danny Parkins.
- Week 14 - at Denver Broncos on Sunday night, December 11 — as reported by 670 The Score’s Danny Parkins.
NFL schedule 2022 release info
- Release time: 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time
- How to watch: NFL Network | ESPN
- Rapid reaction: The Arrowhead Pride Podcast Network will have its own reaction show posted late Thursday night into Friday morning (Subscribe on your platform here).
Chiefs 2022 opponents
- Home games: Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.
- Road games: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
