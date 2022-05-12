 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs 2022 schedule release leaks and updates tracker

The NFL schedule will (officially) be released at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday. Stay tuned here for updates.

By Pete Sweeney
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May, 12, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time, but a number of the Kansas City Chiefs games will leak out before the full schedule is officially released on Thursday night.

We’ll keep track of leaks we deem noteworthy right here (refresh throughout the day for additional updates).

Chiefs 2022 schedule leaks

NFL schedule 2022 release info

  • Release time: 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time
  • How to watch: NFL Network | ESPN
  • Rapid reaction: The Arrowhead Pride Podcast Network will have its own reaction show posted late Thursday night into Friday morning (Subscribe on your platform here).

Chiefs 2022 opponents

