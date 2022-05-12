Chiefs will play Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Tampa in Week 4

During its “Today” show on Thursday morning, NBC announced that during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Mahomes vs. Brady Part VI: Coming Week 4 on @SNFonNBC #ChiefsKingdom | #GoBucs



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6ZWdBL7wpv — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022

This means that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday, October 2. This will be the first time they have played against each other since the Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

This is the second game of the Chiefs’ 2022 schedule that has been officially announced. Both have been primetime games. On Day 1 of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, the league announced that the Chiefs would host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 2 edition of Thursday Night Football — the first TNF game that will be carried by Amazon under its new deal with the NFL.

The complete 2022 schedule will be announced on a special NFL Network broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday night.