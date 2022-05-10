Arrowheadlines: The 2022 Chiefs will be prime-time viewing

The latest

Power-Ranking Every NFL Offense After the 2022 Draft | Bleacher Report

3. Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Rankings: third in total yards, fourth in scoring Offensive Coordinator: Eric Bieniemy There’s no getting around the fact that trading Tyreek Hill changes the complexion of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Hill is one of the most potent game-breakers in the NFL, and his blazing speed consistently keeps opposing defenses on their back foot. However, it’s hard to envision the Chiefs falling off too much. Head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy know how to adjust and will keep Kansas City near the top of the offensive rankings. Kansas City led the AFC and was third in the NFL in OSRS last season. The Chiefs also have an MVP-caliber quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who will cover up a lot of warts on the roster. And it’s not as if the supporting cast is bad. The offense still features Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kansas City also signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronald Jones II while drafting second-round receiver Skyy Moore. Different doesn’t always mean worse, and Mahomes will still have plenty of weapons at his disposal. Valdes-Scantling and Hardman have enough speed to keep defenses honest, and while Hill is a difficult weapon to replace, Kansas City will be just fine offensively this season. Barring a serious injury or a complete meltdown by Mahomes, the Chiefs will have a top-five attack in 2022.

Free Agents Chiefs Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

Akiem Hicks, DL Kansas City may also want to improve its depth on the interior of its defensive line. Chris Jones is a dominant player, and Derrick Nnadi is a solid starter. But the Chiefs could still improve the unit by bringing in one of the best available free agents still on the market. Akiem Hicks, a 10-year NFL veteran, could be a potent addition to Kansas City’s defensive line for 2022. The 32-year-old spent the past six seasons with the Chicago Bears, recording 247 tackles and 31 sacks in 77 games over that time. An ankle injury limited Hicks to nine games in 2021, but he played well when he was on the field. If he can bounce back and stay healthy for most of 2022, he could return to producing at the level he did from 2016-18, when he started every game for Chicago. If Hicks is looking for more money than the Chiefs are willing to offer, then they may want to go a more affordable route to improve their depth on the defensive line. But the longer Hicks stays available, perhaps the lower his cost could become. Kansas City should keep a close eye on his market.

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments? | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs Judy Battista Can I vote for the entire AFC West? No? OK, then I want the Chiefs to have the most games in prime time, and I have specific opponent requests: Rams, Bucs, Bengals, Bills and then I want a special waiver so we can have at least one of their games against each division rival in the spotlight. In terms of difficulty, the Chiefs’ schedule is brutal. In terms of watchability, it will be must-see.

NFL playoff predictions for 2022 season: Picking every AFC, NFC division winner and wild card teams | CBS Sports

West – Chiefs: This is the best division in football. Might not be all that close. Could make a case for any of them in the postseason. But I still believe Kansas City is the top club. They rebuilt the offensive line in 2021 and I believe they have done enough to improve the defense this year. Yeah, they lost Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu, but I bet they stay a little more balanced on offense and, unlike the rest of the division, they are playoff tested.

Children’s Mercy Park ranks No. 4 on list of top-ranked U.S. stadiums | Kansas City Business Journal

Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City (and temporary home of Kansas City Current) had an overall rating of 4.75 out of 5. The stadium received its highest marks from Tripadvisor, getting 5 out of 5. Legendary Lambeau Field topped the survey, with an overall rating of 4.93. The home of the Green Bay Packers had perfect scores from Tripadvisor and Yelp. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore tied for No. 2, each earning a rating of 4.78. Children’s Mercy outpaced two larger, older stadiums. Kauffman Stadium, home of the Royals, ranked No. 47 with a rating of 4.4. Chiefs home GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadkum ranked No. 66, with a rating of 4.3.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Levis goes No. 1 to Texans as part of deservedly hyped QB class, with 7 in Round 1 | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bijan Robinson RB TEXAS • SOPH • 6’0” / 214 LBS Robinson is a Saquon Barkley esque running back prospect, which vaults him into the first round.

Answering the 2022 NFL draft’s biggest questions: Experts debate favorite picks, top rookie classes, fantasy stars, more | ESPN

Eric Moody, fantasy football writer: WR Skyy Moore to the Chiefs at No. 55. Kansas City fans were still reeling from the loss of Tyreek Hill but might have breathed a sigh of relief with the selection of Moore. His route-running ability is excellent, as is his ability to create space with route leverage. The explosive Chiefs offense is poised to terrorize defenses in the NFL for many years to come.

Source: Sony Michel plans to sign with Miami Dolphins | ESPN

The deal is worth $2.1 million, the source said. Michel, 27, will be the third running back to sign with Miami this offseason, joining Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins already have Myles Gaskin on their roster, and they tendered Salvon Ahmed, as well. The Dolphins could use a boost to their rushing offense after finishing 30th in rushing yards in 2021. They also finished with the third-fewest average yards before contact and the seventh-fewest average yards after contact in the league.

Richard Sherman in talks with Amazon for key role in Prime Video’s NFL programming | NFL.com

Sherman is in deep talks with Amazon for a key role in their NFL programming this upcoming season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Amazon’s Prime Video begins its undertaking as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football for the 2022 NFL season. As part of an 11-year agreement, Prime Video will be the first streaming service to air a season-long licensed national broadcast package from the NFL. Rapoport adds the 34-year-old free-agent CB will stay in shape for a possible opportunity on the field, but his eyes are fixed on his broadcasting future as of now.

Brett Veach says new Mecole Hardman deal unlikely before 2023

Veach said that with players like Valdes-Scantling, Hardman and Watkins in those kinds of scenarios, you have to look at the total offensive production — rather than individual stats. “I mean, if you don’t have those guys, certainly Travis and Tyreek will still get theirs and be productive — but when you have those guys, it just makes it all the more difficult to keep track of every single player. So I think their value falls more in line with the overall production of the offense. “It’s a little bit misleading when you just look at [their] catch and the yardage production. But I think when these guys sign somewhere — and it’s not cheap, it’s more, because teams and coaches see the role and the value — when the opportunity presents itself, these guys make plays and do things.” The general manager said that even with all the turnover in the wide receiver corps, the Kansas City offense will continue to do what it’s always done. “Sporadically throughout the last four, five-six years, we’ve had many games without Tyreek and many games without Travis,” he reminded Florio. “You can easily argue that it’s a small sample size — it’s only a few games and what-have-you — but we still love the talent on this team. “We have guys that can run — like Mecole Hardman and MVS (and we’re going to add a rookie here in Skyy Moore) — and then we have some size with Travis and with JuJu [Smith-Schuster]. On top of that, we also have a great offensive line. “So I think there will be many ways to score points — and I think Coach will never be short of creativity. I think our game plan will be much like it was — and [as it] has been every year: just find ways to get these guys in positions to win.”

Re: Bradberry



The CB room is full right now.. of unproven guys. Just because they traded for Johnson or drafted Watson in the 7th, doesn't guarantee those players spots



They're going to be in on this #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) May 9, 2022

