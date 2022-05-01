 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rounding up the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL Draft call videos

By Pete Sweeney
One of the best parts of NFL Draft weekend is listening to player reactions as they learn they are the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

We rounded up all of the draft-call videos for your viewing pleasure here:

Round 1 | No. 21 | Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie

Round 1 | No. 30 | Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis

Round 2 | No. 54 | Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore

Round 2 | No. 62 | Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook

Round 3 | No. 103 | Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

It does not appear the Chiefs posted a draft-call video on Chenal.

Round 4 | No. 135 | Fayetteville State University cornerback Joshua Williams

Round 5 | No. 145 | Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard

Round 7 | No. 243 | Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson

We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Watson.

Round 7 | No. 251 | Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco

We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Pacheco.

Round 7 | No. 259 | Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson

We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Johnson.

