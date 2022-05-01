Rounding up the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL Draft call videos

One of the best parts of NFL Draft weekend is listening to player reactions as they learn they are the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

We rounded up all of the draft-call videos for your viewing pleasure here:

Round 1 | No. 21 | Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie

The call that turned dreams into reality for @trent_mcduffie ✨ pic.twitter.com/uERshbXIOL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2022

Round 1 | No. 30 | Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis

“I was sitting there the whole night hoping we’d be able to get you.”



Karlaftis gets the call pic.twitter.com/DRGBDekvnl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2022

Round 2 | No. 54 | Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore

Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/ht26lEpW5w — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2022

Round 2 | No. 62 | Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook

"This is a day you'll never forget." pic.twitter.com/rIb3xVQCpB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2022

Round 3 | No. 103 | Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

It does not appear the Chiefs posted a draft-call video on Chenal.

Round 4 | No. 135 | Fayetteville State University cornerback Joshua Williams

"Man, I can't tell you how happy I am" - @Jwilliofficial pic.twitter.com/9qYnjWfs4T — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2022

Round 5 | No. 145 | Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard

Round 7 | No. 243 | Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson

We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Watson.

Round 7 | No. 251 | Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco

We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Pacheco.

Round 7 | No. 259 | Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson

We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Johnson.