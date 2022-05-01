Rounding up the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL Draft call videos

One of the best parts of NFL Draft weekend is listening to player reactions as they learn they are the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
We rounded up all of the draft-call videos for your viewing pleasure here:
Round 1 | No. 21 | Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie
The call that turned dreams into reality for @trent_mcduffie ✨ pic.twitter.com/uERshbXIOL— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2022
Round 1 | No. 30 | Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis
“I was sitting there the whole night hoping we’d be able to get you.”— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2022
Karlaftis gets the call pic.twitter.com/DRGBDekvnl
Round 2 | No. 54 | Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/ht26lEpW5w— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2022
Round 2 | No. 62 | Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook
"This is a day you'll never forget." pic.twitter.com/rIb3xVQCpB— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2022
Round 3 | No. 103 | Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal
It does not appear the Chiefs posted a draft-call video on Chenal.
Round 4 | No. 135 | Fayetteville State University cornerback Joshua Williams
"Man, I can't tell you how happy I am" - @Jwilliofficial pic.twitter.com/9qYnjWfs4T— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2022
Round 5 | No. 145 | Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard
Kansas City's newest tackle @Darian_70 pic.twitter.com/PcHncvudWF— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2022
Round 7 | No. 243 | Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson
We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Watson.
Round 7 | No. 251 | Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco
We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Pacheco.
Round 7 | No. 259 | Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson
We’ll update this post once the Chiefs post the call with Johnson.
Loading comments...