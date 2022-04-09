Chiefs fans are generally happy with how the 2022 offseason is going

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. To participate in the weekly surveys, sign up here.

First, Reacts asked NFL fans from across the country what they consider to be the deepest position groups in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is not very surprising, as it lines up with what most draft analysts have said about April’s annual selection meeting.

Then, Reacts asked Chiefs fans what position they’d like to see their team address in the first round of the draft.

More than two-thirds of Chiefs fans think the team should emphasize EDGE in the opening round. Again... considering that this is a position where the Chiefs can use some help — but one for which they have made relatively few free-agency moves — this is not surprising.

Then, Kansas City fans were asked to grade the team’s 2022 offseason.

With over two-thirds of the team’s fans giving the team an above-average grade, it looks like they are fairly happy with how the offseason has been going. But if the Chiefs don’t take a pass rusher in the first round, this could definitely change.

