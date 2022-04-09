 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by car; Chiefs players react

The former first-round pick was in Florida to work out with his Steelers teammates.

By John Dixon
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday after being hit by a car in South Florida.

Schefter also reported that Haskins, 24, had been in Florida specifically to work out with his Steelers teammates.

The former Ohio State quarterback was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round (15th overall) during the 2019 NFL draft, appearing in 15 games (starting 13) over two seasons.

Released at the end of the 2020 season, the Steelers took him on as their third quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. While he was active for one 2021 game, he didn’t see any playing time. With Roethlisberger now retired — and the Steelers taking on former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for 2022 — Haskins was working towards becoming the team’s backup quarterback.

Schefter passed on a statement from Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also issued a statement.

A number of current and former Kansas City Chiefs players have taken to social media, reacting to the tragic news.

