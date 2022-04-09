Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by car; Chiefs players react

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday after being hit by a car in South Florida.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Schefter also reported that Haskins, 24, had been in Florida specifically to work out with his Steelers teammates.

The former Ohio State quarterback was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round (15th overall) during the 2019 NFL draft, appearing in 15 games (starting 13) over two seasons.

Released at the end of the 2020 season, the Steelers took him on as their third quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. While he was active for one 2021 game, he didn’t see any playing time. With Roethlisberger now retired — and the Steelers taking on former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for 2022 — Haskins was working towards becoming the team’s backup quarterback.

Schefter passed on a statement from Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

A statement from Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin on the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/cqvgqekvnJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also issued a statement.

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

A number of current and former Kansas City Chiefs players have taken to social media, reacting to the tragic news.

Prayers man… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 9, 2022

Omg man… praying for Dwayne Haskins and his family. Truly tragic — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) April 9, 2022

Lost for words …… — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 9, 2022

Prayers out to the Haskins family and all of his loved ones — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) April 9, 2022

FLY HIGH YOUNG MAN! pic.twitter.com/yQLOkUwhLv — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 9, 2022