Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid remain the league’s best QB-Coach duo

Mahomes-Reid headline top 10 QB-Head Coach duos | Fox Sports

1. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs 2021 record: 12-5 | Passing stats: 4,839 YDS, 66.3%, 37 TD, 13 INT Cowherd’s thoughts: ”They’re 20-3 against the AFC West since they conjoined, and the Chiefs have the best record in the NFL in the Mahomes-Andy Reid era. They’re 50-15. You can’t deny it. [Mahomes has] had some mini-slumps, he did last year, but as long as they’re together with a good GM to get them weapons, they’re No. 1.”

Tyreek Hill Selfishly ‘Didn’t Get the Memo’ About Playing for a Winning Team, According to Ross Tucker | Sports Casting

While Tucker admitted he didn’t like the trade for the Kansas City Chiefs in the short-term, he did like it as a long-term play for the organization. Tucker explained that quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract is more “affordable” than most realize and that tight end Travis Kelce is actually “very underpaid” at this point. He then discussed how the Hill situation was different: I think the Chiefs kind of thought that Tyreek Hill would go along with it, right? Mahomes didn’t get every penny he could have. Kelce didn’t get every penny he could have. Tyreek Hill didn’t get the memo. Tyreek Hill didn’t care. He absolutely went for the most money in going to South Florida, and more power to him. That’s his prerogative. Ross Tucker on Tyreek Hill The team will likely be worse in 2021 without Hill unless the Chiefs catch lightning in a bottle with a first-round WR, ala Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase. However, not locking themselves into a full- or above-market value long-term contract for Hill is the cost of trying to build a dynasty, not just trying to win next year.

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Saints trade into top five for quarterbacks | NFL.com

14 - Kansas City Chiefs Jameson Williams Alabama · WR · Junior PROJECTED TRADE WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS The Chiefs package the 29th and 30th overall selections and send them to the Ravens for the right to draft Williams. (They also receive one of Baltimore’s five fourth-rounders in the trade.) The Alabama receiver would likely have been a top-10 pick if healthy and, when back at 100 percent, will be a terror catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

2022 NFL draft best team fits for wide receivers: Landing spots for Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks | ESPN

Jalen Tolbert, Kansas City Chiefs Height: 6-1 | Weight: 194 College: South Alabama Where the Chiefs can get Tolbert: Round 2 (No. 62) Why he fits: With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, the Chiefs have JuJu Smith-Schuster as a physical slot presence and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to stretch the field. Now, let’s give Patrick Mahomes another target with Tolbert, an easy mover with clean route-running traits. He’s smooth, fluid and has the sudden ability to set up defensive backs. Down the field or underneath, Tolbert can uncover and produce. He could be the outside Z receiver in Kansas City, where coach Andy Reid could use his play speed out of trips sets to run away from coverage on the classic Chiefs’ deep over routes. Tolbert filled up the stat sheet against Tennessee and Coastal Carolina last season, and I see pro-ready tools on the tape. He can put up numbers as a rookie with Mahomes.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kyle Hamilton falls to Patriots, Panthers take Kenny Pickett, Giants and Jets get OL help | CBS Sports

Jahan Dotson WR Kansas City While he is not Tyreek Hill, Dotson is an excellent deep threat that should pair well with what the Chiefs do on offense. He doesn’t have top-end speed but changes direction quickly without losing his top speed. I think he has a chance to be a Pro Bowler out of the slot.

New defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth’s Chiefs contract is a good one

Taylor Stallworth (Chiefs) one year, $1.187M, $300K gtd, salary $1.035M ($300K fully guaranteed for skill, injury, salary cap), plus $152,500 active-inactive any one game roster bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 8, 2022

Just as we expected, this is another standard veteran salary benefit (VSB) contract. Under the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, these contracts allow a team to sign a player with at least four accrued seasons (the number Stallworth accumulated with the Colts) to a one-year deal at their NFL minimum base salary (in 2022, that’s always at least $1.035 million) and pay them up to $152,500 in other compensation (such as a signing or roster bonus). But in a VSB contract, the cap hit for the player’s base salary is the same as a player with just two accrued seasons — which in 2022 is only $895,000. So assuming that Stallworth is active for at least one game in 2022, he’ll be paid $1.188 million — but it will count just $1.048 million ($895,000 plus $152,500) against the cap.

"Bro, I was depressed. Heartbroken.”



Tyrann Mathieu met me at a New Orleans cafe, where he says he would’ve signed Justin Reid's deal had the Chiefs offered it.



We talked football, life, social media, chasing happiness and the human side of NFL business:https://t.co/touAwZotL9 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 8, 2022

