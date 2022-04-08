Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens visits Bears

According to Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs, former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens visited the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

#Bears brought in veteran LB Anthony Hitchens for a visit on Thursday. Hitchens played under coach Matt Eberflus when he was in Dallas. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 8, 2022

As Biggs noted, Hitchens — who signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Chiefs in 2018 — played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2014 through 2017 under new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who was then serving as linebackers coach under then-head coach Jason Garrett.

So far, Hitchens — who will be 30 when the season begins — has not been signed to the Bears. But it’s easy to see why Eberlfus might want to have the eight-year veteran in Chicago. While many observers believed Hitchens was overpaid for his on-field contributions to Kansas City’s defense, his veteran leadership was clearly a factor.

“Hitch has always been an extension of the coaches to me,” said rookie linebacker Nick Bolton in November. “He’s been here and done a lot; he’s been here three years, so he already knows the subtle nuances of the scheme. Coming in every single day and learning from him, going out on the field and talking through things, seeing what he sees... Hitchens has been a great vet for me.”

The Chiefs released Hitchens on February 22, creating $8.4 million in badly-needed salary-cap space.