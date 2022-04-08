Arrowheadlines: Discussions about the future of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium continue

The latest

Discussion on sports betting turns into session about Kansas City Chiefs’ future stadium | 41 KSHB

Anne Scharf, Chiefs vice president of civic affairs, spoke at the hearing to express support for legalizing sports betting. After that, the conversation shifted. “So, if we helped you make this money, we’d be guaranteed you won’t leave us?” Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, (D-Jackson County) asked. “Yeah, I’ve thanked Mr. Donovan for his timely remarks to the New York Times last week. He’ll be here next time,” Scharf replied. “So, I will start by saying that nothing that was shared last week at an NFL meeting that was covered by national news outlets had not been shared repeatedly with local news outlets over the past year,” she continued. Washington then pressed for answers from the Chiefs representative. “We just want some commitment to Jackson County that we can keep you around. We’ve invested a lot in the Chiefs,” Washington said. “Right now, what we’re doing actually is spending a considerable amount of money, the club is covering the cost, to do an extensive survey to figure out what’s viable to renovate Arrowhead and that’s really the first step,” Scharf replied.

Derrick Gore signs tender with Chiefs | Pro Football Talk

Running back Derrick Gore has been working out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and he’s now set to continue doing so once the Chiefs offseason program gets underway later this month. According to multiple reports, Gore has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team. The decision is not a surprise since Gore was barred from negotiating with other teams once the Chiefs tendered him. Gore spent time with Washington and the Chargers in 2019 and 2020, but did not appear in any games. He signed with the Chiefs last year and ran 51 times for 256 yards and two touchdowns in 11 regular season games. He also ran three times for three yards in the postseason.

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Seahawks trade for QB; run on WRs in mid-teens | NFL.com

29 - Kansas City Chiefs Travis Jones Connecticut · DT · Senior Jones had a breakout performance at the Senior Bowl and backed it up with an impressive showing at the combine. Connecticut has produced some quality NFL players in recent years, with a couple earning lucrative second contracts (Byron Jones, Foley Fatukasi). I like this fit for Steve Spagnuolo’s D.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade up for a quarterback, Jaguars shake things up at No. 1 | CBS Sports

Jahan Dotson WR Kansas City The Chiefs are in danger of missing out on top wide receivers unless they trade up. Dotson is a fast wide receiver that, although historically undersized, has done a good job of working to all three levels. He has some of the best hands in the entire draft class. Andy Reid will have an easy time finding ways to use him in that offense.

DK Metcalf trade simulation: Seven offers from NFL teams, the Seahawks’ steep asking price and a verdict | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs Adam Teicher’s offer: The Chiefs would trade 2022 first- and third-round picks (Nos. 30 and 103). Inside the offer: After trading Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs no longer have a No. 1 wide receiver. They do have two picks in each of the first four rounds in this draft, though, and could afford to part with these selections. Still, it makes no sense to trade Hill for a huge package of picks because he wants a massive contract extension and then turn around and give away most of those picks for another receiver who wants an extension. In that case, the Chiefs should have just kept Hill and given him the extension he wanted. They could be in the Metcalf sweepstakes because he would make them better, yet there’s only so far they would go. Kansas City’s top four wide receivers would be Metcalf and then, in some order, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. Those wideouts would flourish with the addition of Metcalf, and the team would have much more depth than it had last season.

Redrafting the 2012 NFL Draft: Colts select Russell Wilson No. 1 overall | NFL.com

11 - Kansas City Chiefs Fletcher Cox DT Original No. 11 pick: Dontari Poe Again, putting Cox here does not mean I think he’s the 11th best player in this draft. This would be a really good fit (I think) for the Chiefs, who drafted Poe to fill this spot that season. Cox played in the 4-3 defense in Philly but would be perfect to fill the middle in Kansas City.

Around the NFL

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension | NFL.com

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Cooks through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Cooks, who was approaching the final year of his deal, will make just less than $20 million per season for 2023-24, per Rapoport. Drafted 20th overall in 2014 by the New Orleans Saints, Cooks has played for the Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Texans, and been traded three times in his career. For now at least, Cooks is not being traded for a fourth time despite the Texans receiving interest for him. It’s a substantial signing for the Texans as the 28-year-old is the most notable name and easily one of the best players on a talent-starved Houston roster.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: ‘Not as long as I’m the head coach’ | NFL.com

Head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t having any of the latter. “Not as long as I’m the head coach,” Vrabel said when asked on the Rich Eisen Show if Brown was on the trade block. “I love A.J. professionally, personally. I’ve gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. As long as I’m the coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Film review: Taylor Stallworth adds energy to the Chiefs’ defensive line

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media