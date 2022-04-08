Let’s Argue: The AFC still runs through Arrowhead

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Don’t take wide receivers with the first three picks

Makes no sense to take a WR in our first 3 picks. That should all be defense. — Chance Sargent (@Chief_Chance93) April 5, 2022

I totally understand the premise of this tweet, because there are obvious holes on the Kansas City defense — mainly with pass rushers and secondary players.

But as long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback and Andy Reid is the head coach, I’m always going to be for adding weapons to the offense. I’m of the belief that you can never have enough.

All in all, I’d be pretty surprised if the Chiefs don’t take a receiver with one of their first three draft picks.

The AFC still runs through Arrowhead

I don’t really know why it’s unpopular, but my take is that we are absolute favorites to win the division and the AFC still runs through arrowhead. https://t.co/V1vq5MDqsu — Brady Ruggels (@EdRuggels_11) April 5, 2022

Well, technically Brady is correct.

According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Chiefs are still the favorite to win the stacked AFC West. Despite the addition of Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Khalil Mack, etc., the division still runs through Mahomes and company.

Now... in general, the AFC has never been this deep and talented. But until the Chiefs aren’t in the AFC Championship game, the conference still runs through them.

The Chiefs’ defensive line is probably the league’s least talented

Our defensive line room is probably the least talented in the league as of today. — Lukas Palmer (@miztermiyagi) April 5, 2022

When evaluating all of the position groups on the Kansas City roster, it’s fair to say the defensive line is the least talented group on the team.

Is it the least talented in the league?

I can’t go that far — because Chris Jones is arguably the second-best defensive tackle in the game. Only the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald stands above him.

We’re past peak Mahomes — and we’ll soon regret his cap number

We’re past peak Mahomes and the fan base will soon regret his high cap number. — Adam (@apbrown101) April 6, 2022

Looks like I saved the best tweet for last.

In all seriousness, we have to do better.

I understand: Mahomes has already accomplished so much. But we have to understand that he’s only 26 years old. He’s only going to get better.

Now, regarding his cap number...

Mahomes’ contract is already looking like a bargain in comparison to other quarterbacks. I mean, Deshaun Watson just got $230 million guaranteed.