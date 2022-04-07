Tyrann Mathieu’s free-agent tour continues with Philadelphia Eagles

The free-agent market for former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is finally “heating up.”

On Tuesday, he visited with his hometown New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, his tour continued, albeit virtually. Here is the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

As mentioned on these pages earlier this week, the length of time it’s taken for Mathieu to find a suitor has been a bit strange. A few weeks back, Rapoport told Pat McAfee that Mathieu was in no rush — that he would wait for a proper contract.

Shortly after Rapoport tweeted about Matheiu’s connection to the Eagles on Thursday, his NFL Network colleague, Mike Garafolo, added some details.

The #Eagles have remained in touch with Tyrann Mathieu for some time now. Not a lot of money to work with but they’d have interest at the right price. https://t.co/NpNIVJKYv9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2022

“Not a lot of money to work with” does not sound like the destination Mathieu decides upon, considering besides the Saints and Eagles, he has drawn interest from many other teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins have also been connected to Mathieu.

Brandon Lee Gowton of our sister site, “Bleeding Green Nation,” did not seem optimistic about the Eagles being a fit.

The Birds certainly have a need for another starter at the position. Current safeties under contract include: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and Jared Mayden. The Eagles could pair Mathieu with Harris and drop Epps to a third safety role, which he might be more ideally suited for. But are the Eagles really looking to invest significant resources on a short-term, aging defensive back? And even if they were interested in doing so, does the Honey Badger really want to come to Philly over other options?

So where does Mathieu ultimately end up?

Right now, there is no timetable — and it remains anybody’s guess.