Tyrann Mathieu’s free-agent tour continues with Philadelphia Eagles

After visiting the Saints earlier in the week, the Honey Badger spoke to the Eagles via Zoom.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The free-agent market for former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is finally “heating up.”

On Tuesday, he visited with his hometown New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, his tour continued, albeit virtually. Here is the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

As mentioned on these pages earlier this week, the length of time it’s taken for Mathieu to find a suitor has been a bit strange. A few weeks back, Rapoport told Pat McAfee that Mathieu was in no rush — that he would wait for a proper contract.

Shortly after Rapoport tweeted about Matheiu’s connection to the Eagles on Thursday, his NFL Network colleague, Mike Garafolo, added some details.

“Not a lot of money to work with” does not sound like the destination Mathieu decides upon, considering besides the Saints and Eagles, he has drawn interest from many other teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins have also been connected to Mathieu.

Brandon Lee Gowton of our sister site, “Bleeding Green Nation,” did not seem optimistic about the Eagles being a fit.

The Birds certainly have a need for another starter at the position. Current safeties under contract include: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and Jared Mayden. The Eagles could pair Mathieu with Harris and drop Epps to a third safety role, which he might be more ideally suited for.

But are the Eagles really looking to invest significant resources on a short-term, aging defensive back? And even if they were interested in doing so, does the Honey Badger really want to come to Philly over other options?

So where does Mathieu ultimately end up?

Right now, there is no timetable — and it remains anybody’s guess.

