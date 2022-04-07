Chiefs Top-30 NFL Draft Tracker: Keeping track of prospects visiting Kansas City

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 28-30, they’ll be hosting visits with many draft prospects. Since teams are allowed to host just 30 such formal visits each year, they have become known in NFL circles as “top 30 visits.”

Here, we’re tracking the top 30 visits that have been reported.

Thursday, April 7

11:20 a.m. Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt visiting the Chiefs on Thursday, per report.

Wednesday, April 6

3:45 p.m. Georgia wide receiver George Pickens to visit the Chiefs on Wednesday and the Packers on Thursday, per report.

Monday, April 4

8:17 p.m. Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones visited the Chiefs on Monday, per report.

Tuesday, March 29

12:51 p.m. Jackson State defensive end/linebacker James Houston IV to visit Chiefs on Wednesday, per report.

Wednesday, March 16

12:52 p.m. Chiefs among at least five NFL teams with which Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has scheduled visits, per report.

Kansas City is going into the draft with 12 selections: Round 1 (29 and 30), Round 2 (50 and 62), Round 3 (94 and 103), Round 4 (121 and 135) and Round 7 (233, 243, 251 and 259).