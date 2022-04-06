Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil is one of eight members of the 2022 class to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of fame later this summer.

On Wednesday, via the Hall’s Twitter account, Vermeil announced who would induct him at the ceremony — and it is a familiar name to Chiefs fans: Carl Peterson.

“Carl and I started all the way back in the early ‘70s at UCLA when he was an assistant coach there,” stared Vermeil. “I took the head coaching job replacing Pepper Rodgers, and he was on the staff and made the great decision to keep him with me, took him to Philadelphia with me as a tight end coach and an administrative assistant to me and then elevated him to personnel director and assistant GM. He later took over the USFL and turned it into a championship team. [He] went to Kansas City for 20 years, was president and general manager and did a great job there. [He] hired me to come back into coaching and coached there for five years. He’s part of our family — a great man, a great administrator, a big football guy — and I’m really honored to have him present me.”

Peterson was the president and general manager of the Chiefs from 1989 to 2009 — a stretch in which the Chiefs only had five losing seasons and made the playoffs nine times. The Chiefs were 44-36 during the Vermeil-Peterson era.