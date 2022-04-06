Terrell Owens suggests he could have made difference for the Chiefs in AFC title game

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens joined the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday — and he had... let’s just say, an interesting comment when it came to the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs and their chances in the AFC title game.

"I was blowing up Andy Reid's phone last season to bring me in.. you insert me in that offense & I'm gonna be a viable option" ~@terrellowens#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7n8uKMEwOL — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2022

The Chiefs blew a 21-3 first-half lead to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

“I talked extensively, time to time, with Andy Reid — who coached me when I was in Philly,” said Owens. “I was blowing his phone up throughout the course of [2021]. I’m like, ‘Dude, bring me in. Bring me in. You know what I mean?’”

The 48-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer played for Reid during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. He is now a member of the FCF Zappers of the “Fan Controlled Football League.” For a point of reference, quarterback Johnny Manziel is also a member of the Zappers.

Owens — who last played in the NFL in 2010 — continued, explaining he could have had more of an impact than wide receiver Josh Gordon, from whom the Chiefs eventually moved away in favor of Daurice Fountain during the postseason.

“There was no production [from Gordon],” said Owens. “You look at the last game that they played... they’re in the red zone, just as I had mentioned. Third down, red-zone situation — Patrick Mahomes, he couldn’t find anybody in the red zone. You insert me into that offense, that’s where I just said I would be valuable. You had Tyreek Hill, you got Travis Kelce. You put me on the other side of that formation. Somebody has to commit to one side or the other because at the end of the day, I’m going to get open. I’m going to be a viable option, just as Travis Kelce will be at tight end and Tyreek Hill. “Like I said, it has to be a very unique situation for me and obviously a good opportunity. Like I said, I know that I can come in and contribute.”

So, uhh... what do you think?