WATCH: Patrick Mahomes posts workout video; Chiefs’ teammates comment

By Pete Sweeney
The workout was posted to Patrick Mahomes’ Instagram page on Tuesday — and several of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates commented on the post:

  • Defensive tackle Chris Jones posted two emojis — signifying the quarterback was “punching the clock” for offseason work. Tight end Mark Vital, wide receiver Corey Coleman and wide receiver Josh Gordon also commented with emojis.
  • Safety Juan Thornhill: “Let’s get it QB1”
  • Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: “Oweeeeee dat boi athletic.”

