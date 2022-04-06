Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs could end up playing the hardest schedule in 2022

The latest

29 - Boye Mafe Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS) Kansas City must continue to upgrade its pass rush in a division that is now loaded with top QBs. With a skill set that reminds me of current Chief Frank Clark, Mafe’s an enticing option here for K.C. 30 - Christian Watson North Dakota State · WR · Senior (RS) One of the stars of the pre-draft process, Watson goes from not seeing enough passes in Fargo to giving QB Patrick Mahomes another new option on the perimeter — joining JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — to try and replace Tyreek Hill.

29. Chiefs: Trade up With two firsts at their disposal after the Tyreek Hill deal, Kansas City is primed to move. The Chiefs are in win-now mode as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, so leaping other teams to add a top WR makes lots of sense. 30. Chiefs: Stay put Somebody’s gonna be itching to slip back into the first round here, but the Chiefs have plenty of extra picks after dealing Tyreek Hill. If they can address WR with No. 29 (or via trade up), they can add a pass rusher or cornerback help here.

Jahan Dotson WR Kansas City They need to find a replacement for Tyreek Hill, and Dotson would give them a nice speed threat. Nobody is Hill, but Dotson can run.

1. AFC West Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) Justin Herbert (Chargers) Russell Wilson (Broncos) Derek Carr (Raiders) The gold standard. The AFC North would come closer if not for Watson’s off-field questions. Here, however, we have a truly pristine crop of starters. Mahomes isn’t invincible like he once appeared, but his off-script playmaking keeps the Chiefs in every single game. Herbert is an elite, prototypical pocket passer who’s only getting better. Wilson is coming off a quieter, injury-marred year, but he remains one of the most poised veterans at the position, and he’s clearly motivated by the change of scenery. Carr is the weak link of the bunch, often turning in top-12 numbers without many big wins to show for it, but that’s not to say he isn’t a rock-solid starter, which he absolutely is.

“Right now, I’m not ready to get back out on that field,” Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. “I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now.” The 32-year-old four-time All-Pro had 55 catches for 802 yards with six touchdowns in his second season with the Bucs, despite missing five games because of back spasms, cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

Bortles signed in New Orleans in late December as an emergency backup to rookie QB Ian Book after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bortles watched Book get pounded during a blowout loss to Miami and didn’t take a snap, having just signed. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints in January. But with New Orleans re-signing Jameis Winston and adding Andy Dalton as the veteran backup, Bortles decided it was best to move on.

Now 26 years old, Stallworth comes in at 6 foot 2 and 305 pounds. He joined New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2018. After two seasons there (and two more with the Colts), he’s appeared in 50 NFL games (starting two), while accumulating 44 tackles (27 solo, six for loss), 4.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, a pair of fumble recoveries and a pass defensed. Stallworth’s agent might have been exaggerating things to say Stallworth was “very productive” as a rotational player during his 2021 season for the Colts — but it was clearly his most productive NFL season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, he collected three sacks, 13 pressures and nine knockdowns on just 36% of the team’s defensive snaps — and didn’t give up a single missed tackle.

