Chiefs trade up for a wide receiver in Todd McShay’s new mock draft

On Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay published a two-round mock draft that included a couple of mock trades — one of them involving the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, flush with picks, could be looking to get ahead of some receiver-seeking franchises, like the Eagles, Saints, Packers, Patriots and Titans. In this mock deal, the Chargers get two additional selections in the first three rounds: Nos. 29, 62 and 94. The Chiefs, meanwhile, get the wideout they want to replace Tyreek Hill at No. 17 and still have Nos. 30, 50 and 103 over the first two days.

And according to McShay, the "wideout they want to replace Tyreek Hill" likely won't be able to play by Week 1.

17. Kansas City Chiefs WR Jameson Williams, Alabama Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game, and his impact on the Chiefs’ offense wouldn’t come in Week 1. But there isn’t a more explosive wide receiver in the class. He can take the top off the defense and run under any deep ball. Does that sound like a fit for a certain NFL team? Kansas City could feast on a Patrick Mahomes-Williams connection for a long time and keep pace with the AFC West’s other rapidly improving teams.

With the other first-round pick, McShay went with an edge rusher.

30. Kansas City Chiefs OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota The Chiefs have to slow down Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr in six of their 17 games, but their pass rush generated just 31 sacks last season (No. 29). Mafe is still developing, but his takeoff is lightning fast, and he has the tools to go from rookie pass-rush specialist to high-level starter off the edge. Mafe had seven sacks last season, and he has a lot of upside.

And then, with the remaining second-round pick — the one the Chiefs received from Miami in the Tyreek Hill trade — McShay picked a running back for Kansas City.

50. Kansas City Chiefs Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Running back might not be the Chiefs’ biggest need — the Clyde Edwards-Helaire first-round pick was just two years ago — but Hall would give the Kansas City offense another element. Edwards-Helaire has fumbling issues and has struggled to stay healthy, and new signee Ronald Jones II is still trying to break out heading into Year 5. Meanwhile, Hall has speed, breaks tackles, can make plays in the pass game and is an effective pass-blocker. And at No. 50 overall, this pick has value even if it’s not a true need.

Takeaways

With multiple needs, it's not that far-fetched to imagine the Chiefs might use some of their newly-acquired draft capital to move into the middle of the first round. But would they use it on a wide receiver who won't be ready to play until later in the season — and probably wouldn't be fully up to speed in head coach Andy Reid's offense until Week 1 of 2023?

If it's so important to replace Hill, why would you select a player who won't be able to replace him for an entire year? Why not Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks? Or for that matter, why not edge rushers like Purdue's George Karlaftis or Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie? Or Georgia defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt? In this mock, all of those players were available at 17.

It's almost as if McShay is unaware that on February 2, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said that the team's defensive line would be the first offseason priority.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct S Daxton Hill Michigan 17% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 11% EDGE Boye Mafe Minnesota 10% CB Kaiir Elam Florida 8% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 8% EDGE Arnold Ebiketie Penn State 5% DT Devonte Wyatt Georgia 5% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 3% CB Kyler Gordon Washington 3% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 3% WR Treylon Burks Arkansas 3% WR George Pickens Georgia 3% CB Roger McCreary Auburn 2% DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 2% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 2% DE DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M 2% EDGE David Ojabo Michigan 2% WR Chris Olave Ohio State 2% WR Drake London USC 2% WR Christian Watson N. Dakota State 2% WR Garrett Wilson Ohio State 2% WR Skyy Moore W. Michigan 2% DT Jordan Davis Georgia 2% DT Logan Hall Houston 2% OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 2%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Defensive back 33% Edge rusher 32% Wide receiver 25% Defensive tackle 8% Offensive line 2% Tight end 0% Running back 0% Linebacker 0%