Report: Chiefs don’t plan to trade for Giants’ James Bradberry

Mixed reporting has emerged on the Kansas City Chiefs' potential interest in New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry.

A few weeks back, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson connected the Chiefs to Bradberry. However, on Tuesday morning, NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha explained why that is not the case.

The talk about the @Chiefs looking to trade for @Giants CB James Bradberry isn’t serious. A @Chiefs source says the team hasn’t been involved with that and don’t plan on getting involved. They don’t want to take on Bradberry’s $13.4 million salary. — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) April 5, 2022

Perhaps the Chiefs might be interested if Bradberry were a free agent and could name their price, but all indications have been the Giants intend to move the 2020 Pro Bowler, which would include his $13.4 million base salary. New York would then absorb the $11.7 million of dead money remaining on Bradberry’s contract against their 2022 salary cap.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Kansas City does not have much cap space available. We now believe that the team has $14.6 million in cap space, which would leave just $1.2 million for the Chiefs to maneuver through the rest of the offseason.

We have mentioned on these pages that the cost-conscious Chiefs would be more interested in someone like 2019 defensive player of the year Stephone Gilmore, who most recently played half a season for the Carolina Panthers. As Chadiha noted on March 24, Gilmore's price would need to come down to suit the Chiefs’ plans.

The Chiefs do need to continue to bolster their defensive back room with Charvarius Ward moving on to the San Francisco 49ers. If the season started tomorrow, Kansas City would be turning to L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker.