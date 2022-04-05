Report: Tyrann Mathieu is visiting Saints’ facility

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu is heading in to the #Saints facility for a visit while he’s in New Orleans with family and friends. Nothing imminent. But one of the top players available will be at his first facility this offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2022

The Chiefs last spoke about the 29-year-old in early March, expressing words of continued optimisim for a potential deal during head coach and general manager media appearances at the NFL Combine. But the Chiefs’ signing of Justin Reid to a three-year deal in mid-March all but definitely signified the end of Mathieu’s tenure in Kansas City.

What has been intriguing about Mathieu is that heading into the offseason, he was considered by many to be a top free agent, yet here he is — nearly a month after free agency — without a deal. A few weeks back, Rapoport told Pat McAfee that Mathieu was in no rush — that he would wait for a proper contract that suited him.

"Julio Jones & Tyrann Mathieu could have signed at many places already but they want to get the contract they deserve" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ajfErrXL04 — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 25, 2022

Mathieu’s connection to New Orleans is obvious. A native of the city, Mathieu played high school football there before playing college football at LSU. As shown on LSU Football’s Twitter account, Mathieu spent the last few days with the team as they went through spring workouts. So now he heads to the Saints’ facility — though nothing is looming.

If the two sides were to strike a deal, the tandem of Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen would stay together, though wearing new colors in a new conference.

Mathieu would finally have a home: his home, as it turns out.