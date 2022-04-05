Arrowheadlines: Trading for DK Metcalf makes sense for both player and team

The latest

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Packers take two WRs; four QBs go in first round, including to Titans | CBS Sports

David Ojabo Kansas City Ojabo is a top-15 talent who tore his Achilles earlier this month during his pro day. He’s only been playing football for five years and he was unstoppable at times last season for the Wolverines.

Chiefs’ Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

Trade for DK Metcalf Seahawks Receive: No. 29 overall pick, No. 62 overall pick, 2023 second-round pick Chiefs Receive: WR DK Metcalf ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared during an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday that DK Metcalf’s name has been “buzzing in league circles” of late. Even though the Seahawks already traded quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, they may not part with Metcalf unless it’s for a sizable package of draft picks. It’s possible that the Chiefs have enough top selections to land Metcalf, though. And if they are successful in doing so, they would have a clear No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw the ball to. Metcalf, a three-year NFL veteran, had 967 yards in 17 games last season, as his production dipped a bit. But he also had a career-high 12 touchdowns, and the 24-year-old may only get better if he’s playing in an offense as strong as Kansas City’s. This would be a huge move that could help the Chiefs offense remain one of the best in the NFL. If this hypothetical package of picks wouldn’t be enough for them to acquire Metcalf, then they should even consider adding another one or two to the offer to make this happen.

Fantasy football: Whose value declined most this offseason? | ESPN

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Former Buccaneer Ronald Jones II signed in K.C., and let’s remember how good he looked in 2020. Jones is far more likely to handle traditional rushing duties on early downs and in goal-line work, with Edwards-Helaire settling into a third-down role and catching passes. No Chiefs have rushed for 550 yards in two of the past three seasons, and nobody has approached 1,000 yards in the past four seasons. That changes with Jones around and the Chiefs perhaps looking more balanced offensively now that Tyreek Hill is gone. Edwards-Helaire falls to RB3 territory, at best, and Jones looks to be the better option. — Karabell

Patrick Mahomes congratulated KU on their NCAA Championship

The Vikings Should Be on the Phone with the Chiefs | Vikings Territory

And that Plan B should be trading the 12th overall pick to Brett Veach, the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. You see, the Chiefs own the 29th and 30th picks in the 1st Round of the draft, and the Vikings could reasonably squeeze those away from Veach. All Minnesota would have to do is send the 12th pick to Veach. Why does Veach need the 12th pick in the draft? Simple. He traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March, the franchise’s top non-QB weapon. For now, Patrick Mahomes has wide receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, and the ghost of Josh Goron for offensive fireworks. Those men might do the trick, but Veach swapping with the Vikings to strike for Garrett Wilson or Drake London is a smarter Hill replacement plan.

Examining Chiefs’ recent pro day attendance | Chiefs Wire

Florida State The Chiefs were among the teams in attendance at the FSU pro day on Tuesday, March 29. DE Jermaine Johnson II DE Keir Thomas RB Jashaun Corbin OL Devontay Love-Taylor QB McKenzie Milton WR Andrew Parchment TE Jordan Wilson LB Emmett Rice LB DeCalon Brooks DB Meiko Dotson FSU’s top prospect, Jermaine Johnson II, was in attendance, but he only participated in the bench press. He posted 27 repetitions, tying Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux for the top numbers among edge rushers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He stood on all of his other drills, but he was supporting his teammates from the sideline while speaking with scouts from various teams.

Around the NFL

Saints add second 2022 first-round draft pick in multi-pick trade with Eagles | NFL.com

The Saints are acquiring the 16th- and 19th-overall picks and a sixth-round selection (No. 194) in this month’s draft in a trade with the Eagles, the teams announced Monday. New Orleans is sending Philadelphia the 18th-overall pick as part of a package that also includes a 2023 first-rounder, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2022 pick from the third round (No. 101) and a seventh-round selection (No. 237) in April’s draft. To simplify matters: New Orleans now has two 2022 first-round picks (Nos. 16 and 19), while Philadelphia also has two first-round picks (Nos. 15 and 18) this year.

NFL insider notes: Projecting the six new teams that will make playoffs in 2022 | CBS Sports

Broncos Of all the power moves any team made this offseason, none is bigger than the Broncos landing Russell Wilson. Yes, the AFC is loaded, but so was the NFC West back in the day and Russ was good for cookin’ up a playoff berth pretty much every season regardless of the supporting cast around him. I like the defense. I like the run game. I like the weapons on offense. Add an offensive lineman of some ability in the draft, keep building from the inside out. Mile High just got really difficult to win in once again.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs’ top 5 remaining needs heading into the draft

4. Right Tackle I like Andrew Wylie. During the second half of last season, he did an admirable job of filling in when Lucas Niang, Mike Remmers and Kyle Long were out with injuries. But how much confidence do you have in Wylie as the no-doubt staring right tackle when the Chiefs are scheduled to face Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack multiple times this season? If the Chiefs are going to transition from an RPO-based offense to something more closely resembling Andy Reid’s roots in the West Coast scheme, keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes upright is going to become even more important. The ideal scenario is that when Week 1 arrives, Niang will be healthy and ready to go. It’s just hard to count on that from a player coming off a torn patellar tendon in Week 17.

We’ve never seen anyone like Daniel Faalele before



Get to know all the top prospects using PFF’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide



▶️ https://t.co/UvHwSptPlY pic.twitter.com/EZrF9ipnSM — PFF (@PFF) March 25, 2022

Taking an offensive tackle in the first round seems unlikely — but even in the middle rounds, this draft is loaded with options. Players like Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, Abraham Lucas from Washington State and Max Mitchell of Louisiana are all worth a look in the middle rounds. They might not be ready to start right away, but they all have enough upside — and at a minimum, would add depth behind Wylie if (or when) injuries arise along the offensive line.

A tweet to make you think

I am a stay at home dad now https://t.co/RJHTA91TIH — KyleLong (@Ky1eLong) April 4, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media