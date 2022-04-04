Chiefs will host a former Colts defensive tackle on Tuesday

According to his agent Brett Tessler, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting a Tuesday visit with former Indianapolis Colts (and New Orleans Saints) free-agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

My client Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow. Was very productive off the bench for the Indianapolis Colts last season and has had several teams interested in him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 4, 2022

Stallworth joined New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2018. After two seasons there (and two more with the Colts), he’s appeared in 50 NFL games (starting two), while accumulating 44 tackles (27 solo, six for loss), 4.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, a pair of fumble recoveries and a pass defensed.

Stallworth’s agent might have been exaggerating things to say Stallworth was “very productive” as a rotational player during his 2021 season for the Colts — but it was clearly his most productive NFL season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, he collected three sacks, 13 pressures and nine knockdowns on just 36% of the team’s defensive snaps — and didn’t give up a single missed tackle.

Now 26 years old, Stallworth comes in at 6 foot 2 and 305 pounds. We’ll see if the Chiefs want to take him on for 2022.