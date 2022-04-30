NFL Draft Results: Chiefs select Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson at No. 259

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson with the 259th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 7, pick 259: meet Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson pic.twitter.com/bSj8KQOluM — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 30, 2022

5 feet 10 | 199 pounds | Marshall

Martinsburg, West Virginia

Background: Johnson played wide receiver in high school, earning over 1,000 yards and all-conference honors. He became a preferred-walk on at Marshall, eventually earning a scholarship two years into his college career.

He started four seasons, totaling 302 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 19 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.

Johnson played 50% of his snaps as a slot defender in 2021, but also played as a free safety and in the box.

Strengths: Johnson has experience playing all over the defense and being very active in all levels of the unit. He played a lot of slot, because he has the movement skills to keep up pretty well as a man-coverage defender. He was a very impressive athlete at his Pro Day, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and a 6.97-second three-cone drill.

Weaknesses: He doesn’t show off impressive length or hand size, which hurts him physically as a tackler. He may be more of a “jack of all trades” than someone who fills a specific role.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Johnson will look to compete for a spot on special teams right away — and he’ll have some competition; the Chiefs have acquired a lot of defensive backs in the 2022 Draft. His slot capabilities could make him a direct competitor to an undrafted free agent from last year: Nebraska’s DiCaprio Bootle.

