NFL Draft Results: Chiefs select Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco at No. 251

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco with the 251st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 7, pick 251: meet Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco pic.twitter.com/CPJiK3HY5v — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 30, 2022

5 feet 10 | 216 pounds | Rutgers

Vineland, New Jersey

Background: Pacheco started four seasons at quarterback for his high school team, being a dual-threat quarterback and earning his way to being a three-star recruit as a running back. He chose Rutgers over Maryland and Pittsburgh, among others.

He’s suffered a few tragedies in his life recently; he lost his brother and sister in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

For Rutgers, he totaled 2,691 total yards over his four seasons of play, scoring 19 touchdowns and averaging 4.4 yards per touch.

Strengths: Pacheco has great speed, running a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. He’s just a generally impressive athlete aesthetically; he is very well built. He changes direction well, evidenced by the 7.09-second three-cone drill he ran at his Pro Day. He runs physically, making it hard to tackle once he has a full head of steam. He also has kick-return experience.

Weaknesses: For better or worse, Pacheco may remind some of former Chiefs’ running back Knile Davis. He will be a straight-line runner, not showing much vision as a ball carrier. He hasn’t shown much as a pass-catcher; he really didn’t produce at an impressive rate in college.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Pacheco can win a role on the team as a kickoff returner, something they lost this offseason when wide receiver Byron Pringle signed with the Chicago Bears. He can offer some big-play ability as a running back, but he doesn’t project to be a more useful player than anyone else in the position group. The Chiefs take a swing on speed traits in the seventh round.

Chiefs Draft Picks (10)