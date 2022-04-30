Tracking the Chiefs’ 2022 undrafted free agent signings

The Kansas City Chiefs go from the end of the 2022 NFL Draft to immediately looking for undrafted free agents (UDFAs). These are the players who did not get drafted in the regular seven-round draft — but can now be signed to NFL free-agent contracts.

There is a case to be made that it is better to go undrafted — because then, you can pick your situation. Recent standout undrafted Chiefs free agents include defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton in 2020 and defensive back Zayne Anderson and quarterback Shane Buechele last year.

Teams can sign players up to the 90-man roster limit, so how many UDFAs they will sign varies by team. The Chiefs now have 87 players on the roster — but it may be that some fringe players will be released to make room for new UDFA rookies. Even after being signed, however, UDFAs often have a ways to go to make the 53-man roster, which is decided shortly before the start of the season in September. It’s not unusual for a team to keep a UDFA or two.

Note that many of these signings are not official until the Chiefs actually announce who they have signed. They tend to do this in a wave early next week. Some of these players will actually be given a chance to try out for the team, but may not actually be given a contract.

Related Bet on Chiefs futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

Chiefs undrafted free agent signings and rumors

Former South Dakota LB Jack Cochrane is signing with the #Chiefs, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Tayon Fleet-Davis (Maryland) signing with the Chiefs, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

To K.C.‼️



Mike Rose is heading to the @Chiefs!



pic.twitter.com/oVCioF3OVs — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 30, 2022

#UVA/#Harvard RB Devin Carrington received an invite to the #Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, per sources. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 30, 2022