Introducing the Chiefs’ draft class of 2022

The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday afternoon — and we now have a complete Kansas City Chiefs draft class of 2022.

Here is the full class:

DAY 1

Round 1 | No. 21 | Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie Round 1 | No. 30 | Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis

DAY 2

Round 2 | No. 54 | Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore Round 2 | No. 62 | Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook

Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook Round 3 | No. 103 | Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

DAY 3

Round 4 | No. 135 | Fayetteville State University cornerback Joshua Williams

Fayetteville State University cornerback Joshua Williams Round 5 | No. 145 | Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard

Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard Round 7 | No. 243 | Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson

Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson Round 7 | No. 251 | Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco

Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco Round 7 | No. 259 | Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson

Use the comment section below to weigh in with your first thoughts on the Chiefs’ NFL Draft class of 2022.