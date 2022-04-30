 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Introducing the Chiefs’ draft class of 2022

A complete list of this year’s NFL Draft class.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combline Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday afternoon — and we now have a complete Kansas City Chiefs draft class of 2022.

Here is the full class:

DAY 1

  • Round 1 | No. 21 | Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie
  • Round 1 | No. 30 | Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis

DAY 2

  • Round 2 | No. 54 | Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore
  • Round 2 | No. 62 | Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook
  • Round 3 | No. 103 | Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

DAY 3

  • Round 4 | No. 135 | Fayetteville State University cornerback Joshua Williams
  • Round 5 | No. 145 | Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard
  • Round 7 | No. 243 | Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson
  • Round 7 | No. 251 | Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco
  • Round 7 | No. 259 | Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson

Use the comment section below to weigh in with your first thoughts on the Chiefs’ NFL Draft class of 2022.

