Introducing the Chiefs’ draft class of 2022

The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday afternoon — and we now have a complete Kansas City Chiefs draft class of 2022.
Here is the full class:
DAY 1
- Round 1 | No. 21 | Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie
- Round 1 | No. 30 | Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis
DAY 2
- Round 2 | No. 54 | Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore
- Round 2 | No. 62 | Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook
- Round 3 | No. 103 | Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal
DAY 3
- Round 4 | No. 135 | Fayetteville State University cornerback Joshua Williams
- Round 5 | No. 145 | Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard
- Round 7 | No. 243 | Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson
- Round 7 | No. 251 | Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco
- Round 7 | No. 259 | Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson
