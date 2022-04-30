Meet the 10 new Chiefs players as part of their 2022 draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks this weekend as part of the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s get to know your 10 new Chiefs:

First-round pick (No. 21): Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie

Trent McDuffie is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback out of Washington.

Chiefs’ take: “He’s a heck of a player, fast, good size, great ball skills, loves to play the game, extremely smart. I think you’ll like him if you haven’t already met him by phone here. You’ll appreciate him. Sharp kid.” - head coach Andy Reid

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “This pick gives the Chiefs a higher-ceiling athlete at the cornerback position than they usually have — which pairs well with the dynamic athlete that L’Jarius Sneed is. It seems they’re valuing that coverage ability and athleticism over length and size at the position, which could lead to more unique coverages and less-predictable coverage play calls.”

First-round pick (No. 30): Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis

George Karlaftis is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end out of Purdue.

Chiefs’ take: “Young, relentless, dedicated to his craft. All the people that we spoke to at Purdue just said all of his best football is in front of him. He had a water polo background, being born in Athens (Greece), getting to come over here with a late start to football, he picked it up quick. One thing that is common in everyone that you talk to about George is his approach to the game and how important it is to him. I certainly think (Defensive Line) Coach (Joe) Cullen and Coach ‘Spags’ are going to be able to take him to the next level. He’s a guy that can play all along the line. His approach, the way he prepares week‐in and week‐out and his upside were just something that we thought it was good value there.” - general manager Brett Veach

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “Karlaftis will come in right away and start opposite Frank Clark at defensive end. His strengths make him a competent player that can eat snaps — especially on early downs. He can contribute to the pass-rush unit, but more as someone that takes advantage of the weakest link in pass protection rather than be the key rusher. He has the ability to rush from the inside, allowing the Chiefs to be creative with their third-down rush packages.”

Second-round pick (No. 54): Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound wide receiver out of Western Michigan.

Chiefs’ take: “This kid is not the biggest guy but he’s tough, he’s dependable, he’s smart, a versatile guy that will fit really well into this offense to do what we do. Our coaches got to spend a lot of time with him at the Combine and also doing a Zoom call with him as well. The one thing that stood out with this kid is he is smart. If you watch this kid on film, like I said, he’s not the biggest guy but he is fearless across the middle. Dependable, for a smaller guy he really goes up and gets the ball. So, we really feel good about fitting him into this offense with Coach Reid. Like I said, he’s a small guy, but he’s able to line up inside with the speed. He can line up outside as well. So really the total package. Great kid, actually this is really only his third year playing wide receiver, he came in as a running back. So, it’s impressive to see what he’s done here in the past three seasons. He had a monster year last year – 95 catches last year at Western Michigan. The one thing you see with him is he’s dependable, a really smooth route runner, gets in and out of his breaks really quick, he’s going to be a really good asset to this offense. ” - assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “Moore should be able to play right away as a slot receiver or ‘Z’ receiver that can take quick passes and create yards after catch. His football IQ should help him be a versatile piece in the Chiefs’ offense right away, being used in different pre-snap motions. He will be a playmaker — especially in a complementary role rather than a primary one.”

Second-round pick (No. 62): Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook

Bryan Cook is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety out of Cincinnati.

Chiefs’ take: “We thought Cook was a similar player [to Justin Reid] in that he’s physical, he’ll go down there, and he’ll play the run, but he also has range. I think we are a benefactor in the fact he didn’t have a Combine. He was a small school kid that transferred to Cincinnati, and prior to the Combine, we loved his tape and loved his makeup. Unbelievable interview at the Combine. Super smart. And I think we were a little bit of a benefactor that he didn’t go. If he goes there and he runs 4.48 and jumps 38 or something like that, those teams start checking that tape out a little bit more. So, that worked out.” - general manager Brett Veach

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “With the variety of ways the Chiefs like to use safeties — and their tendency to use a three-safety set on third down — Cook will play an important role immediately. He will challenge Juan Thornhill for the spot as the second starting safety — but right away, he’s likely more of the dime safety or linebacker — a box player who can be competent in coverage and against the run.”

Third-round pick (No. 103): Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

Leo Chenal is a 6-foot-2, 261-pound linebacker out of Wisconsin.

Chiefs’ take: “People who watch my game know I’m going to be one of the most violent guys on the field at all times. Just being physical with every single play that I’m in. The areas where people would say I struggled in college, I’m just going to continue to grow and grow. Freshman year going into college, I was struggling with a lot of the things that you see as my strengths right now. I’m going to continue to grow and adapt and do whatever I can to be the best I can for this defense.” - Chenal, himself

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “Chenal will come in and be the third linebacker along with Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton in the base formations. Chenal will play the SAM, giving them the ability to defend the run — but sometimes rush off the edge in certain packages. He will be a great special teams player right away, but he should be a very competent linebacker — even if playing the traditional MIKE position. It makes the linebacker position one of the team’s strongest positions — and maybe even one of the best groups in the league.”

Fourth-round pick (No. 135): Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams

Joshua Williams is a 6-foot-3, 197-pound cornerback out of Fayetteville State.

Chiefs’ take: “I see the burst and the acceleration, I see the change-of-direction. That translates if you’re at Alabama or if you’re at Fayetteville State. So if he’s got quick feet, if he has good hips, he can change direction. If he can track the ball, that doesn’t change no matter what field you’re playing on, so that’s what you gotta do when you go to those former schools — focus on the certain traits that you have, and see if you can build upon them.” - Scout David Hinson

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “In Kansas City, Williams will strictly be an outside cornerback, following a path similar to the one Charvarius Ward had as an undrafted free agent, small-school prospect starting in 2018. You should not expect an immediate impact, but Williams definitely has tools that are exciting over the long term. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked him as the 12th-best cornerback with a third-round grade.”

Fifth-round pick (No. 145): Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard

Kinnard is a 6-foot-5, 345-pound offensive lineman out of Kentucky.

Chiefs’ take: “For me personally, I like him as a right tackle. I think some of the little things that maybe he needs to fine-tune. I mean, you got to realize he’s obviously a really good football player. He’s all-SEC. He’s All-American. This guy is a multiple-year starter at Kentucky. He was a top recruit. He’s a big massive man with long arms, and it’s just the little things, and that’s where (offensive line) coach (Andy) Heck comes into play. I think we can use him, work him as a right tackle. If we needed to, we can put him in at guard, but I think his first spot’s going to be right tackle, and that’s on coach Heck. It would be up to him — nobody else other than him and coach Reid.” - Scout Pat Sperduto

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “I believe Kinnard can come in and immediately compete with Lucas Niang at right tackle. He and Niang are actually very similar players, but Kinnard might be more physically dominating — although Niang may be quicker on his feet. All that is to say that Kinnard is capable of contributing right away.”

Seventh-round pick (No. 243): Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson

Jaylen Watson is a 6-foot-3, 204-pound cornerback out of Washington State.

Chiefs’ take: “He comes in and he fits perfectly — confident, humble, loves the process, loves football, and he has a different perspective with his background. And then, it’s a height-weight-speed guy at that position, which is a premium position. So in that seventh-round area, he fits the mold perfectly.” - Scout Greg Castillo

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “Watson will compete for a roster spot as an outside cornerback, competing with the fringes of the roster — but he may be more than that. Rashad Fenton was drafted in the sixth round a few years ago and has developed well. Watson has the potential to have a similar ceiling. For now — with NFL size — he’s a good value pick in the seventh round.”

Seventh-round pick (No. 251): Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back out of Rutgers.

Chiefs’ take: “Tough, hard-nosed, physical, doesn’t shy away from contact. Very consistent in terms of his work ethic, his ability, getting better every year there. [He is] a phenomenal person, absolutely. He does have a good, bright personality and character to him. I was able to spend. I think we sat down, and normally your interview is 20, 30 minutes, maybe at an all-star game. We sat for an hour and a half — just talked life, conversation, everything. He can articulate himself and just brings a good energy and smile to the room wherever he’s at every time.” - Scout Cassidy Kaminski

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “Pacheco can win a role on the team as a kickoff returner, something they lost this offseason when wide receiver Byron Pringle signed with the Chicago Bears. He can offer some big-play ability as a running back, but he doesn’t project to be a more useful player than anyone else in the position group. The Chiefs take a swing on speed traits in the seventh round.”

Seventh-round pick (No. 259): Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson

Nazeeh Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 189-pound safety out of Marshall.

Chiefs’ take: “[Johnson] has that straight-line speed right away. He lines up in the nickel and he’s in the hip pocket with these guys. The 4.35 (40-yard dash) shows up. That trail-man coverage, he’s right in the hip pocket. No matter what type of athlete is in the slot, he can match up with it, and I believe it will transfer over to this league, and he’ll have an opportunity.” - Scout Cassidy Kaminski

How he fits with the Chiefs (Ron Kopp): “Johnson will look to compete for a spot on special teams right away — and he’ll have some competition; the Chiefs have acquired a lot of defensive backs in the 2022 Draft. His slot capabilities could make him a direct competitor to an undrafted free agent from last year: Nebraska’s DiCaprio Bootle.”