NFL Draft Results: Chiefs select Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard at No. 145

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard with the 145th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 5, pick 145: meet Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard

6 feet 5 | 322 pounds | Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

Background: Kinnard grew up always playing the offensive line, starting as a guard in high school before moving to right tackle as a sophomore — and then left tackle for his junior and senior seasons. He earned an invitation to the U.S. Army All-American game as a four-star recruit.

As the 22nd-ranked offensive tackle in the country, he committed to Kentucky over Penn State and Tennessee. He played right tackle all four seasons at Kentucky, becoming the starter in his sophomore season. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2021.

Strengths: Kinnard is a bully at right tackle — and he is able to do so because he’s a humongous human being. He carries it well — and it comes through in his measurables: he has an 86th-percentile wingspan, along with 98th-percentile hands— over 11 inches!

On the field, he’s an absolute brick house. He isn’t taken off his anchor and always has a wide base to swallow rushers. His big hands come through in his game, controlling defenders and rarely being shed. He’s an absolute people mover; when he down-blocks, he paves a path — collapsing the defensive line.

Weaknesses: His size makes it hard for him to get depth in his pass set, so speed rushers who fly off the ball can take advantage. He can hug a little too much, because he lacks the quickness and hand speed to keep up with sound technique; he did only have five-career penalties, however. At the next level, he might be a guard.

How he fits with the Chiefs: I believe Kinnard can come in and immediately compete with Lucas Niang at right tackle. He and Niang are actually very similar players, but Kinnard might be more physically dominating — although Niang may be quicker on his feet. All that is to say that Kinnard is capable of contributing right away.

