Chiefs add fullback Kimble Anders to their Ring of Honor

As the NFL Draft draws to a close in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs have attended to some annual Draft Week business: deciding on whether they’ll name a Ring of Honor inductee for the coming season.

In 2022, the Chiefs will add Kimble Anders to their list of the franchise’s greatest players.

“My family and I are very excited to announce Kimble as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Many times, the grunt work of a fullback is met with very little fanfare, but Kimble accumulated some truly remarkable stats during his career and was a key fixture in the team’s offense for a decade. His durability, versatility and consistency as a rusher, receiver and blocker made him one of the most complete fullbacks of his era. Following his playing career, Kimble embarked on a coaching career that positively impacted youth here in Kansas City as well as in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. We are looking forward to celebrating Kimble’s Hall of Fame induction at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

The 47th player (and 51st individual) to be named to the team’s Ring of Honor spent his entire 10-year NFL career as a member of the Chiefs, collecting 2,261 yards and nine touchdowns on 495 rushing attempts, along with 2,829 yards (a franchise record for backs) and nine more touchdowns on 369 receptions from 1991 through 2000. He is the only Chiefs player to be ranked in the top 15 in franchise rushing and receiving yardage. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1995 through 1997.