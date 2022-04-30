Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson at 259

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their final selection!

With the 259th overall pick in the seventh round, the Chiefs took Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team: Ron Kopp, Rocky Magaña and Talon Graff

Ron: How many defensive backs are the Chiefs going to add? They brought in a ton, and Johnson is someone that doesn’t have an exact position. He is listed at safety; he played 50% of his snaps in the slot last season, but had free safety and box safety time as well.

He projects to be a versatile option on the fringes of the Chiefs’ defensive-back room.

Grade: B

Rocky: Veach had a plan in place coming into this weekend, and it was to take swing after swing in the secondary. While Johson isn’t as tall as the other defensive backs taken by Kansas City, he has a great athletic profile, running a 4.38 40-yard dash and posting an eye-popping 42-inch vertical. In 2021, Johnson was named second-team All-Conference-USA.

With this pick, there is no shortage of athletes in the Chiefs secondary. This is a fun swing for Brett Veach to end his draft on.

Grade: B-

Talon: Brett Veach wrapped up his best draft yet with another defensive back who has tested well throughout the draft process. Nazeeh Johnson is undersized but athletic — which sounds familiar — but it is clear as day how much attention the general manager wanted to give to the secondary. There won’t be a ton of pressure for Johnson to perform right away, but given how crowded the defensive back group has now become, he needs to do something to warrant a roster spot. As a former walk-on at Marshall, he knows what it takes to make a team as an underdog.

Grade: C+