Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson at 243

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their next selection!

With the 243rd overall pick in the seventh round, the Chiefs took Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team: Ron Kopp, Rocky Magaña and Talon Graff.

Ron: I love the value of taking Watson in the seventh round. He was brought in for a pre-draft visit and fits their scheme very well naturally — being a lengthier, physical cornerback that is willing to use his size.

He has a higher ceiling than a typical seventh-round selection. Great pick here to get more bodies at cornerback.

Grade: B+

Rocky: The Chiefs clearly had a draft plan: invest in the secondary. Watson is a great value at this pick. He is another long cornerback with big hands who is not afraid to get physical with the opposing receiver. If nothing else, he should compete for a spot on special teams.

Veach loves corners who are willing tacklers. Watson is more than this. He seeks out contact and can lay the wood.

The Chiefs’ front office keeps the hits coming.

Grade: B+

Talon: Jaylen Watson is an athletically gifted corner who provides great depth to a class that has been focused on the secondary. He should see early work with Dave Toub’s special teams unit — but over time, he could see more rotational work in coverage. Brett Veach has found value on each pick — and Watson falls right in line with that trend.

Watson visited Kansas City prior to the draft, so the front office and coaching staff clearly came away impressed with the young man. The Chiefs once again come away with value.

Grade: B+