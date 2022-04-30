NFL Draft Results: Chiefs select Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams at No. 135

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams with the 135th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

6 feet 3 | 195 pounds | Fayetteville State

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Background: Playing football and running track at Jack Brit High School, Williams played as a wide receiver until his senior year, when he made the transition to cornerback. He didn’t earn any stars as a recruit, attending a prep school — where he played as a free safety to further grow his recruiting profile. He eventually came home to Fayetteville State.

In three seasons, Williams totaled 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions and 26 passes defended. He earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2021. He was primarily an outside cornerback during his time there.

Strengths: Williams has a long frame and uses it to be physical at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point. His receiver background shows up in his ball skills, he attacks the ball with good timing. He has the physical mindset to come up and make plays against the run, making strong tackles and delivering hits rather than taking them. He is very comfortable in his frame, knowing how to use it to his advantage in all the aspects he can.

Weaknesses: He played at the Division-II level, which is always important to consider when evaluating who he is as a player both now and in the future. He’ll have to add some weight to his frame — and will also have to refine his skills — to keep up with NFL’s starting receivers. He definitely relied on his athletic tools rather than fundamentals or techniques. He will be a project; he shouldn’t be expected to give an instant impact.

How he fits with the Chiefs: in Kansas City, Williams will strictly be an outside cornerback, following a path similar to the one Charvarius Ward had as an undrafted free agent, small-school prospect starting in 2018. You should not expect immediate impact, but Williams definitely has tools that are exciting over the long term. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked him as the 12th-best cornerback with a third-round grade.

