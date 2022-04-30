Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco at 251

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their next selection!

With the 251st overall pick in the seventh round, the Chiefs took Rutgers Isiah Pacheco. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team: Ron Kopp, Rocky Magaña and Talon Graff.

Ron: In the seventh round, the Chiefs can take their swings to fill a very niche roles — like a special teams position at kickoff returner. I believe Pacheco gives you the ability to give you Knile Davis-esque return abilities — but maybe not much as an actual running back.

If he isn’t the kickoff returner, he may not make it to Week 1.

Grade: C+

Rocky: Pacheco has a set of wheels on him. For better or worse, he plays the game blazing fast — like his hair is on fire. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Combine. His feet are constantly moving and he plays well through contact. At 216 pounds, he has the requisite size and power to break tackles in the NFL.

The issue with his speed-demon style of play is that sometimes it can lead to him being impatient and not waiting for his blocks to develop. He can also give up on the play and bounce the run outside too early. He is a nice depth piece who provides value on special teams — and when called upon, can also be a change of pace.

Grade: B-

Talon: Bo Melton should be a steal at wide receiver but his Rutgers teammate Isaih Pacheco has just as good a chance to make an NFL impact as a running back. His 4.37 40-yard dash would turn heads on its own merit — but when you find out he ran at 216 pounds, you keep your head turned. Pacheco has an incredible background and has shown perseverance throughout his youth.

He will provide the backfield with tough running — and he possesses a downhill burst. He can be a bit impatient and too urgent but given more development reps, he can earn playing time on Sundays. He has experience as a returner — and if he provides a steady option there, could stick around.

Grade: B-