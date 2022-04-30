Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard at 145

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their next selection!

With the 145th overall pick in the fifth round, the Chiefs took Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard. We have insta-grades from three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team: Ron Kopp, Kristian Gumminger and Rocky Magaña.

Ron: Entering the draft, Kinnard was my seventh-ranked offensive tackle. He was a very good right tackle for Kentucky, starting three seasons with a PFF offensive grade of at least 89.2 in each year. He is a huge human being — height, length, hand size and all — and can come in and play competently right away at both guard and right tackle.

He’s someone I expected to be gone by now. If there is a worry about the right tackle position for Week 1, this is as inspiring a pick as Kansas City could make to shore it up through the draft. In my eyes, it’s another great selection: another lineman who can bully an opposing player on any given play.

Grade: A

Kristian: Kinnard is a massive human being that checks all the boxes that Andy Reid requires in his tackles. He has tackle potential, but can also play inside at guard. He has elite length and strength, along with strong, powerful (and yes, massive) hands that will give the Chiefs an option at right tackle while Lucas Niang works back from injury. He will need to polish his technique — but late in the draft, he is a steal. The depth and competition that Veach and the Chiefs are putting together this weekend are incredible.

Grade: A

Rocky: Andy Reid has very specific size requirements for his offensive tackles. Kinnard checks all of those boxes: 6 feet 5, 322 pounds, 35-inch arms and 11.25-inch hands. The man is a massive human who plays with great functional strength. While playing in the SEC in 2021, Kinnard only allowed one sack, two quarterback hits and four quarterback hurries in 414 pass-blocking snaps. He has earned an 89.0+ run-blocking grade from PFF each of his last three seasons.

Kinnard lined up solely at right tackle during his college career. I would consider him to be insurance against Lucas Niang taking longer than expected to return from injury — or Niang coming back as less than the player he was.

Grade: B+