Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams at 135

By Ron Kopp Jr., Kristian Gumminger, and Rocky Magana
The Kansas City Chiefs have made their next selection!

With the 135th overall pick in the fourth round, the Chiefs took Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team: Ron Kopp, Kristian Gumminger and Rocky Magana.

Ron: Williams got on our radar when the Chiefs brought him in for a Top-30 visit earlier this month — and when I looked into him, I liked what I saw. He’s a lengthy, physical outside cornerback who has an aggressive mindset — yet another prospect in this class where aggression comes to mind first.

He is a project, but he represents good value here — and he is well-respected among the draft community. after Trent McDuffie in the first round, Williams is great double-up at corner.

Grade: A

Kristian: This is a great pick by Brett Veach. After solidifying the Corner 2 spot with Trent McDuffie, Williams is the kind of developmental corner you take a swing on. He’s a long, athletic corner who should have been taken on Day 2. The board keeps falling perfectly for the Chiefs.

Grade: B+

Rocky: In his pre-draft presser, Brett Veach said that he wanted long, athletic cornerbacks. Well, he just got that in spades in Williams, who dominated the lower-level opposition at Fayetteville State. At 6-feet-3 and 195 pounds (with a 36-inch vertical), there aren’t many receivers who will outjump him. Coming into the draft, Kansas City’s corners were a glaring weakness — and in the span of three days, Veach has transformed the position into a strength.

Grade: A+

