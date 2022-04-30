 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Final consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Friday’s hits and misses

Let’s take our final look at our consensus draft rankings — and which teams might have made mistakes on Friday.

By John Dixon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Starting on Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network. On Friday, we updated that list following the first round — and now with Day 3 in front of us, we’re taking our final look at the top 100 prospects still remaining.

Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Friday night’s picks.

Top 100 Prospects
(Thru Rd 3, Pk 105)

Rk Pos
PosRnk		 Player
School
51 QB
(5)		 Sam Howell
N. Carolina
60 DT
(5)		 Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma
67 T
(7)		 Daniel Faalele
Minnesota
70 G
(5)		 Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
77 RB
(3)		 Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M
79 EDGE
(15)		 Kingsley Enagbare
S. Alabama
80 WR
(12)		 Khalil Shakir
Boise St.
82 CB
(9)		 Tariq Woolen
UTSA
86 LB
(10)		 Damone Clark
LSU
89 WR
(13)		 Calvin Austin III
Memphis
92 QB
(6)		 Carson Strong
Nevada
96 TE
(4)		 Cade Otton
Washington
97 RB
(4)		 Dameon Pierce
Florida
98 G
(7)		 Jamaree Salyer
Georgia
102 T
(11)		 Rasheed Walker
Penn St.
103 CB
(10)		 Coby Bryant
Cincinnati
105 T
(12)		 Max Mitchell
Louisiana
106 T
(13)		 Zach Tom
Wake Forest
109 CB
(11)		 Joshua Williams
Fayetteville St.
110 EDGE
(18)		 Dominique Robinson
Miami (OH)
111 TE
(6)		 Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina
112 DT
(7)		 Matthew Butler
Tennessee
114 CB
(12)		 Zyon McCollum
Sam Houston
116 S
(12)		 JoJo Domann
Nebraska
117 RB
(6)		 Zamir White
Georgia
119 TE
(7)		 Charlie Kolar
Iowa St.
121 RB
(8)		 Kyren Williams
Notre Dame
122 S
(13)		 Damarri Mathis
Pittsburgh
123 CB
(14)		 Jalyn Armour-Davis
Alabama
124 C
(3)		 Dohnovan West
Arizona St.
125 RB
(9)		 Pierre Strong Jr.
S. Dakota St.
126 EDGE
(19)		 Tyreke Smith
Ohio St.
127 LB
(11)		 Brandon Smith
Penn St.
128 CB
(15)		 Josh Jobe
Alabama
129 T
(15)		 Kellen Diesch
Arizona St.
130 T
(16)		 Thayer Munford
Ohio St.
134 T
(17)		 Braxton Jones
S. Utah
136 EDGE
(20)		 Micheal Clemons
Texas A&M
138 WR
(18)		 Kyle Philips
UCLA
141 S
(14)		 Tycen Anderson
Toledo
142 WR
(20)		 Justyn Ross
Clemson
144 LB
(13)		 Darrian Beavers
Cincinnati
145 LB
(14)		 Malcolm Rodriguez
Oklahoma St.
146 S
(15)		 Verone McKinley III
Oregon
147 G
(10)		 Marquis Hayes
Oklahoma
148 TE
(8)		 Jake Ferguson
Wisconsin
149 T
(18)		 Spencer Burford
UTSA
150 TE
(9)		 Daniel Bellinger
San Diego St.
151 DT
(9)		 John Ridgeway
Arkansas
152 WR
(21)		 Romeo Doubs
Nevada
153 T
(19)		 Chris Paul
Tulsa
154 G
(11)		 Lecitus Smith
Virginia Tech
155 RB
(11)		 Tyler Badie
Missouri
156 DT
(10)		 Kalia Davis
UCF
157 CB
(17)		 Montaric Brown
Arkansas
158 S
(16)		 Dane Belton
Iowa
159 P
(1)		 Matt Araiza
San Diego St.
160 LB
(15)		 Aaron Hansford
Texas A&M
161 RB
(12)		 Jerome Ford
Cincinnati
162 DT
(11)		 Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU
163 LB
(16)		 Jesse Luketa
Penn St.
164 EDGE
(21)		 Eyioma Uwazurike
Iowa St.
165 CB
(18)		 Derion Kendrick
Georgia
166 T
(20)		 Matt Waletzko
N. Dakota
167 QB
(7)		 Bailey Zappe
W. Kentucky
168 CB
(19)		 Tariq Castro-Fields
Penn St.
169 LB
(17)		 Micah McFadden
Indiana
170 TE
(10)		 James Mitchell
Virginia Tech
172 WR
(22)		 Kevin Austin Jr.
Notre Dame
173 CB
(20)		 Akayleb Evans
Missouri
175 RB
(13)		 Tyler Allgeier
BYU
176 G
(12)		 Justin Shaffer
Georgia
177 EDGE
(22)		 Amare Barno
Virginia Tech
178 TE
(11)		 Chigoziem Okonkwo
Maryland
179 RB
(14)		 Abram Smith
Baylor
180 RB
(15)		 Ty Chandler
N. Carolina
181 RB
(16)		 ZaQuandre White
S. Alabama
182 G
(13)		 Cade Mays
Tennessee
183 CB
(21)		 Kalon Barnes
Baylor
184 EDGE
(23)		 Isaiah Thomas
Oklahoma
185 CB
(22)		 Mario Goodrich
Clemson
186 TE
(12)		 John Fitzpatrick
Georgia
187 LB
(19)		 Jack Sanborn
Wisconsin
188 DT
(12)		 Otito Ogbonnia
UCLA
189 C
(5)		 Cameron Jurgens
Nebraska
190 S
(17)		 Percy Butler
Louisiana
191 LB
(20)		 D'Marco Jackson
Appalachian St.
192 WR
(24)		 Dai'Jean Dixon
Nicholls St.
193 WR
(25)		 Montrell Washington
Samford
194 WR
(26)		 Erik Ezukanma
Texas Tech
195 LB
(21)		 Mike Rose
Iowa St.
196 T
(21)		 Cordell Volson
N. Dakota St.
197 RB
(17)		 Zonovan Knight
N. Carolina St.
198 DT
(13)		 Thomas Booker
Stanford
199 RB
(18)		 Kennedy Brooks
Oklahoma
200 T
(22)		 Zachary Thomas
San Diego St.
201 TE
(13)		 Cole Turner
Nevada
202 T
(23)		 Nick Zakelj
Fordham
203 EDGE
(24)		 Christopher Allen
Alabama
204 CB
(23)		 Jack Jones
Arizona St.

Two of the draft’s biggest reaches so far have come on the heels of trades between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

After Kansas City traded up in the first round to take cornerback Trent McDuffie with New England’s 21st pick, the Patriots took Cole Strange with the Chiefs’ 29th selection. Acquiring the Chattanooga guard 35 picks ahead of his consensus ranking of 64 was the first round’s biggest reach.

Then in the second round on Friday night, the Chiefs and Patriots swapped picks 50 and 54. In exchange for moving back four picks, Kansas City got back into the fifth round with New England’s 158th selection. Then the Patriots used the 50th pick to select Tyquan Thornton, taking the Baylor wideout a whopping 124 picks ahead of his consensus ranking of 174.

The price Kansas City paid for the first-round trade — equivalent to a sixth-round pick in the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill trade value charts, a high second-rounder in the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart and a mid-third in the new AV-based John Dixon model — was a head-scratcher at first.

Combining the two trades, however, paints a somewhat different picture. Then the price Kansas City paid to move up and grab one of their first-round targets (and get back in the fifth round) becomes a late fifth-round pick in the Johnson model, an early sixth in the Hill chart, a late third in the F/S model and an early fourth-rounder in the Dixon chart. The price is still high — but not as much as it seemed to be at first. You have to wonder if the two teams agreed to the whole transaction on Thursday.

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

But the Patriots’ second-round reach wasn’t the only one on Friday night — just the biggest. Right after New England made its pick, the Philadelphia Eagles reached 81 spots to take Nebraska center Cam Jurgens. The Buffalo Bills made a similar move when they selected Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with an 82-pick reach at 89. But both of these paled in comparison to the 113-pick stretch the San Francisco 49ers made to take LSU running back Ty Davis-Price at 93.

Teams also found value on Friday night — especially with quarterbacks. In the third round, the Tennessee Titans got Liberty’s Malik Willis 62 picks later than he was expected to go at 86. Eight selections later, the Carolina Panthers grabbed Mississippi’s Matt Corral 59 spots later than anticipated. And at 74, the Atlanta Falcons acquired Cincinnati’s Desmond Ritter 35 spots after his early second-round projection.

Willis ended up being the last player selected who was originally projected to go in the first round. But three picks earlier, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean had finally gone off the board. The Eagles made up for their earlier reach for Jurgens, getting the draft’s top-ranked linebacker 67 picks after his original mid-first projection. It was Friday night’s biggest value.

Speaking of value... in their five picks so far, the Chiefs have had plenty. Just one of their selections — former Bearcats safety Bryan Cook — was taken ahead of his ranking. But no one is going to call Kansas City’s general manager “Veach the Reach” for taking the 63rd-ranked Cook at 62. Every other player the Chiefs have drafted has been at least seven spots behind their ranking — and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chanel (taken 103rd) was selected 41 picks later than expected.

Following its second-round trade with the Patriots, the Chiefs go into Day 3 with six selections remaining.

  • First round (21st): Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie
  • First round (30th): Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis
  • Second round (54th): Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore
  • Second round (62nd): Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook
  • Third round (103rd): Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal
  • Fourth round (135th)
  • Fifth round (158th — from Dolphins through Patriots)
  • Seventh round (233rd — from Vikings)
  • Seventh round (243rd — from Raiders through Patriots)
  • Seventh round (251st)
  • Seventh round (259th)

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...