Final consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Friday’s hits and misses

Starting on Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network. On Friday, we updated that list following the first round — and now with Day 3 in front of us, we’re taking our final look at the top 100 prospects still remaining.

Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Friday night’s picks.

Top 100 Prospects

(Thru Rd 3, Pk 105) Rk Pos

PosRnk Player

School 51 QB

(5) Sam Howell

N. Carolina 60 DT

(5) Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma 67 T

(7) Daniel Faalele

Minnesota 70 G

(5) Darian Kinnard

Kentucky 77 RB

(3) Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M 79 EDGE

(15) Kingsley Enagbare

S. Alabama 80 WR

(12) Khalil Shakir

Boise St. 82 CB

(9) Tariq Woolen

UTSA 86 LB

(10) Damone Clark

LSU 89 WR

(13) Calvin Austin III

Memphis 92 QB

(6) Carson Strong

Nevada 96 TE

(4) Cade Otton

Washington 97 RB

(4) Dameon Pierce

Florida 98 G

(7) Jamaree Salyer

Georgia 102 T

(11) Rasheed Walker

Penn St. 103 CB

(10) Coby Bryant

Cincinnati 105 T

(12) Max Mitchell

Louisiana 106 T

(13) Zach Tom

Wake Forest 109 CB

(11) Joshua Williams

Fayetteville St. 110 EDGE

(18) Dominique Robinson

Miami (OH) 111 TE

(6) Isaiah Likely

Coastal Carolina 112 DT

(7) Matthew Butler

Tennessee 114 CB

(12) Zyon McCollum

Sam Houston 116 S

(12) JoJo Domann

Nebraska 117 RB

(6) Zamir White

Georgia 119 TE

(7) Charlie Kolar

Iowa St. 121 RB

(8) Kyren Williams

Notre Dame 122 S

(13) Damarri Mathis

Pittsburgh 123 CB

(14) Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama 124 C

(3) Dohnovan West

Arizona St. 125 RB

(9) Pierre Strong Jr.

S. Dakota St. 126 EDGE

(19) Tyreke Smith

Ohio St. 127 LB

(11) Brandon Smith

Penn St. 128 CB

(15) Josh Jobe

Alabama 129 T

(15) Kellen Diesch

Arizona St. 130 T

(16) Thayer Munford

Ohio St. 134 T

(17) Braxton Jones

S. Utah 136 EDGE

(20) Micheal Clemons

Texas A&M 138 WR

(18) Kyle Philips

UCLA 141 S

(14) Tycen Anderson

Toledo 142 WR

(20) Justyn Ross

Clemson 144 LB

(13) Darrian Beavers

Cincinnati 145 LB

(14) Malcolm Rodriguez

Oklahoma St. 146 S

(15) Verone McKinley III

Oregon 147 G

(10) Marquis Hayes

Oklahoma 148 TE

(8) Jake Ferguson

Wisconsin 149 T

(18) Spencer Burford

UTSA 150 TE

(9) Daniel Bellinger

San Diego St. 151 DT

(9) John Ridgeway

Arkansas 152 WR

(21) Romeo Doubs

Nevada 153 T

(19) Chris Paul

Tulsa 154 G

(11) Lecitus Smith

Virginia Tech 155 RB

(11) Tyler Badie

Missouri 156 DT

(10) Kalia Davis

UCF 157 CB

(17) Montaric Brown

Arkansas 158 S

(16) Dane Belton

Iowa 159 P

(1) Matt Araiza

San Diego St. 160 LB

(15) Aaron Hansford

Texas A&M 161 RB

(12) Jerome Ford

Cincinnati 162 DT

(11) Neil Farrell Jr.

LSU 163 LB

(16) Jesse Luketa

Penn St. 164 EDGE

(21) Eyioma Uwazurike

Iowa St. 165 CB

(18) Derion Kendrick

Georgia 166 T

(20) Matt Waletzko

N. Dakota 167 QB

(7) Bailey Zappe

W. Kentucky 168 CB

(19) Tariq Castro-Fields

Penn St. 169 LB

(17) Micah McFadden

Indiana 170 TE

(10) James Mitchell

Virginia Tech 172 WR

(22) Kevin Austin Jr.

Notre Dame 173 CB

(20) Akayleb Evans

Missouri 175 RB

(13) Tyler Allgeier

BYU 176 G

(12) Justin Shaffer

Georgia 177 EDGE

(22) Amare Barno

Virginia Tech 178 TE

(11) Chigoziem Okonkwo

Maryland 179 RB

(14) Abram Smith

Baylor 180 RB

(15) Ty Chandler

N. Carolina 181 RB

(16) ZaQuandre White

S. Alabama 182 G

(13) Cade Mays

Tennessee 183 CB

(21) Kalon Barnes

Baylor 184 EDGE

(23) Isaiah Thomas

Oklahoma 185 CB

(22) Mario Goodrich

Clemson 186 TE

(12) John Fitzpatrick

Georgia 187 LB

(19) Jack Sanborn

Wisconsin 188 DT

(12) Otito Ogbonnia

UCLA 189 C

(5) Cameron Jurgens

Nebraska 190 S

(17) Percy Butler

Louisiana 191 LB

(20) D'Marco Jackson

Appalachian St. 192 WR

(24) Dai'Jean Dixon

Nicholls St. 193 WR

(25) Montrell Washington

Samford 194 WR

(26) Erik Ezukanma

Texas Tech 195 LB

(21) Mike Rose

Iowa St. 196 T

(21) Cordell Volson

N. Dakota St. 197 RB

(17) Zonovan Knight

N. Carolina St. 198 DT

(13) Thomas Booker

Stanford 199 RB

(18) Kennedy Brooks

Oklahoma 200 T

(22) Zachary Thomas

San Diego St. 201 TE

(13) Cole Turner

Nevada 202 T

(23) Nick Zakelj

Fordham 203 EDGE

(24) Christopher Allen

Alabama 204 CB

(23) Jack Jones

Arizona St.

Two of the draft’s biggest reaches so far have come on the heels of trades between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

After Kansas City traded up in the first round to take cornerback Trent McDuffie with New England’s 21st pick, the Patriots took Cole Strange with the Chiefs’ 29th selection. Acquiring the Chattanooga guard 35 picks ahead of his consensus ranking of 64 was the first round’s biggest reach.

Then in the second round on Friday night, the Chiefs and Patriots swapped picks 50 and 54. In exchange for moving back four picks, Kansas City got back into the fifth round with New England’s 158th selection. Then the Patriots used the 50th pick to select Tyquan Thornton, taking the Baylor wideout a whopping 124 picks ahead of his consensus ranking of 174.

The price Kansas City paid for the first-round trade — equivalent to a sixth-round pick in the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill trade value charts, a high second-rounder in the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart and a mid-third in the new AV-based John Dixon model — was a head-scratcher at first.

Combining the two trades, however, paints a somewhat different picture. Then the price Kansas City paid to move up and grab one of their first-round targets (and get back in the fifth round) becomes a late fifth-round pick in the Johnson model, an early sixth in the Hill chart, a late third in the F/S model and an early fourth-rounder in the Dixon chart. The price is still high — but not as much as it seemed to be at first. You have to wonder if the two teams agreed to the whole transaction on Thursday.

But the Patriots’ second-round reach wasn’t the only one on Friday night — just the biggest. Right after New England made its pick, the Philadelphia Eagles reached 81 spots to take Nebraska center Cam Jurgens. The Buffalo Bills made a similar move when they selected Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with an 82-pick reach at 89. But both of these paled in comparison to the 113-pick stretch the San Francisco 49ers made to take LSU running back Ty Davis-Price at 93.

Teams also found value on Friday night — especially with quarterbacks. In the third round, the Tennessee Titans got Liberty’s Malik Willis 62 picks later than he was expected to go at 86. Eight selections later, the Carolina Panthers grabbed Mississippi’s Matt Corral 59 spots later than anticipated. And at 74, the Atlanta Falcons acquired Cincinnati’s Desmond Ritter 35 spots after his early second-round projection.

Willis ended up being the last player selected who was originally projected to go in the first round. But three picks earlier, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean had finally gone off the board. The Eagles made up for their earlier reach for Jurgens, getting the draft’s top-ranked linebacker 67 picks after his original mid-first projection. It was Friday night’s biggest value.

Speaking of value... in their five picks so far, the Chiefs have had plenty. Just one of their selections — former Bearcats safety Bryan Cook — was taken ahead of his ranking. But no one is going to call Kansas City’s general manager “Veach the Reach” for taking the 63rd-ranked Cook at 62. Every other player the Chiefs have drafted has been at least seven spots behind their ranking — and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chanel (taken 103rd) was selected 41 picks later than expected.

Following its second-round trade with the Patriots, the Chiefs go into Day 3 with six selections remaining.