Final consensus NFL Draft rankings — and Friday’s hits and misses

Starting on Wednesday, we brought you our annual consensus draft prospect ranking based on lists from five sources: NFL.com, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and The Draft Network. On Friday, we updated that list following the first round — and now with Day 3 in front of us, we’re taking our final look at the top 100 prospects still remaining.
Below the table, we’ll detail some hits (and misses) from Friday night’s picks.
Top 100 Prospects
(Thru Rd 3, Pk 105)
|Rk
|Pos
PosRnk
|Player
School
|51
|QB
(5)
|
Sam Howell
N. Carolina
|60
|DT
(5)
|
Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma
|67
|T
(7)
|
Daniel Faalele
Minnesota
|70
|G
(5)
|
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
|77
|RB
(3)
|
Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M
|79
|EDGE
(15)
|
Kingsley Enagbare
S. Alabama
|80
|WR
(12)
|
Khalil Shakir
Boise St.
|82
|CB
(9)
|
Tariq Woolen
UTSA
|86
|LB
(10)
|
Damone Clark
LSU
|89
|WR
(13)
|
Calvin Austin III
Memphis
|92
|QB
(6)
|
Carson Strong
Nevada
|96
|TE
(4)
|
Cade Otton
Washington
|97
|RB
(4)
|
Dameon Pierce
Florida
|98
|G
(7)
|
Jamaree Salyer
Georgia
|102
|T
(11)
|
Rasheed Walker
Penn St.
|103
|CB
(10)
|
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati
|105
|T
(12)
|
Max Mitchell
Louisiana
|106
|T
(13)
|
Zach Tom
Wake Forest
|109
|CB
(11)
|
Joshua Williams
Fayetteville St.
|110
|EDGE
(18)
|
Dominique Robinson
Miami (OH)
|111
|TE
(6)
|
Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina
|112
|DT
(7)
|
Matthew Butler
Tennessee
|114
|CB
(12)
|
Zyon McCollum
Sam Houston
|116
|S
(12)
|
JoJo Domann
Nebraska
|117
|RB
(6)
|
Zamir White
Georgia
|119
|TE
(7)
|
Charlie Kolar
Iowa St.
|121
|RB
(8)
|
Kyren Williams
Notre Dame
|122
|S
(13)
|
Damarri Mathis
Pittsburgh
|123
|CB
(14)
|
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Alabama
|124
|C
(3)
|
Dohnovan West
Arizona St.
|125
|RB
(9)
|
Pierre Strong Jr.
S. Dakota St.
|126
|EDGE
(19)
|
Tyreke Smith
Ohio St.
|127
|LB
(11)
|
Brandon Smith
Penn St.
|128
|CB
(15)
|
Josh Jobe
Alabama
|129
|T
(15)
|
Kellen Diesch
Arizona St.
|130
|T
(16)
|
Thayer Munford
Ohio St.
|134
|T
(17)
|
Braxton Jones
S. Utah
|136
|EDGE
(20)
|
Micheal Clemons
Texas A&M
|138
|WR
(18)
|
Kyle Philips
UCLA
|141
|S
(14)
|
Tycen Anderson
Toledo
|142
|WR
(20)
|
Justyn Ross
Clemson
|144
|LB
(13)
|
Darrian Beavers
Cincinnati
|145
|LB
(14)
|
Malcolm Rodriguez
Oklahoma St.
|146
|S
(15)
|
Verone McKinley III
Oregon
|147
|G
(10)
|
Marquis Hayes
Oklahoma
|148
|TE
(8)
|
Jake Ferguson
Wisconsin
|149
|T
(18)
|
Spencer Burford
UTSA
|150
|TE
(9)
|
Daniel Bellinger
San Diego St.
|151
|DT
(9)
|
John Ridgeway
Arkansas
|152
|WR
(21)
|
Romeo Doubs
Nevada
|153
|T
(19)
|
Chris Paul
Tulsa
|154
|G
(11)
|
Lecitus Smith
Virginia Tech
|155
|RB
(11)
|
Tyler Badie
Missouri
|156
|DT
(10)
|
Kalia Davis
UCF
|157
|CB
(17)
|
Montaric Brown
Arkansas
|158
|S
(16)
|
Dane Belton
Iowa
|159
|P
(1)
|
Matt Araiza
San Diego St.
|160
|LB
(15)
|
Aaron Hansford
Texas A&M
|161
|RB
(12)
|
Jerome Ford
Cincinnati
|162
|DT
(11)
|
Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU
|163
|LB
(16)
|
Jesse Luketa
Penn St.
|164
|EDGE
(21)
|
Eyioma Uwazurike
Iowa St.
|165
|CB
(18)
|
Derion Kendrick
Georgia
|166
|T
(20)
|
Matt Waletzko
N. Dakota
|167
|QB
(7)
|
Bailey Zappe
W. Kentucky
|168
|CB
(19)
|
Tariq Castro-Fields
Penn St.
|169
|LB
(17)
|
Micah McFadden
Indiana
|170
|TE
(10)
|
James Mitchell
Virginia Tech
|172
|WR
(22)
|
Kevin Austin Jr.
Notre Dame
|173
|CB
(20)
|
Akayleb Evans
Missouri
|175
|RB
(13)
|
Tyler Allgeier
BYU
|176
|G
(12)
|
Justin Shaffer
Georgia
|177
|EDGE
(22)
|
Amare Barno
Virginia Tech
|178
|TE
(11)
|
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Maryland
|179
|RB
(14)
|
Abram Smith
Baylor
|180
|RB
(15)
|
Ty Chandler
N. Carolina
|181
|RB
(16)
|
ZaQuandre White
S. Alabama
|182
|G
(13)
|
Cade Mays
Tennessee
|183
|CB
(21)
|
Kalon Barnes
Baylor
|184
|EDGE
(23)
|
Isaiah Thomas
Oklahoma
|185
|CB
(22)
|
Mario Goodrich
Clemson
|186
|TE
(12)
|
John Fitzpatrick
Georgia
|187
|LB
(19)
|
Jack Sanborn
Wisconsin
|188
|DT
(12)
|
Otito Ogbonnia
UCLA
|189
|C
(5)
|
Cameron Jurgens
Nebraska
|190
|S
(17)
|
Percy Butler
Louisiana
|191
|LB
(20)
|
D'Marco Jackson
Appalachian St.
|192
|WR
(24)
|
Dai'Jean Dixon
Nicholls St.
|193
|WR
(25)
|
Montrell Washington
Samford
|194
|WR
(26)
|
Erik Ezukanma
Texas Tech
|195
|LB
(21)
|
Mike Rose
Iowa St.
|196
|T
(21)
|
Cordell Volson
N. Dakota St.
|197
|RB
(17)
|
Zonovan Knight
N. Carolina St.
|198
|DT
(13)
|
Thomas Booker
Stanford
|199
|RB
(18)
|
Kennedy Brooks
Oklahoma
|200
|T
(22)
|
Zachary Thomas
San Diego St.
|201
|TE
(13)
|
Cole Turner
Nevada
|202
|T
(23)
|
Nick Zakelj
Fordham
|203
|EDGE
(24)
|
Christopher Allen
Alabama
|204
|CB
(23)
|
Jack Jones
Arizona St.
Two of the draft’s biggest reaches so far have come on the heels of trades between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.
After Kansas City traded up in the first round to take cornerback Trent McDuffie with New England’s 21st pick, the Patriots took Cole Strange with the Chiefs’ 29th selection. Acquiring the Chattanooga guard 35 picks ahead of his consensus ranking of 64 was the first round’s biggest reach.
Then in the second round on Friday night, the Chiefs and Patriots swapped picks 50 and 54. In exchange for moving back four picks, Kansas City got back into the fifth round with New England’s 158th selection. Then the Patriots used the 50th pick to select Tyquan Thornton, taking the Baylor wideout a whopping 124 picks ahead of his consensus ranking of 174.
The price Kansas City paid for the first-round trade — equivalent to a sixth-round pick in the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill trade value charts, a high second-rounder in the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart and a mid-third in the new AV-based John Dixon model — was a head-scratcher at first.
Combining the two trades, however, paints a somewhat different picture. Then the price Kansas City paid to move up and grab one of their first-round targets (and get back in the fifth round) becomes a late fifth-round pick in the Johnson model, an early sixth in the Hill chart, a late third in the F/S model and an early fourth-rounder in the Dixon chart. The price is still high — but not as much as it seemed to be at first. You have to wonder if the two teams agreed to the whole transaction on Thursday.
But the Patriots’ second-round reach wasn’t the only one on Friday night — just the biggest. Right after New England made its pick, the Philadelphia Eagles reached 81 spots to take Nebraska center Cam Jurgens. The Buffalo Bills made a similar move when they selected Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with an 82-pick reach at 89. But both of these paled in comparison to the 113-pick stretch the San Francisco 49ers made to take LSU running back Ty Davis-Price at 93.
Teams also found value on Friday night — especially with quarterbacks. In the third round, the Tennessee Titans got Liberty’s Malik Willis 62 picks later than he was expected to go at 86. Eight selections later, the Carolina Panthers grabbed Mississippi’s Matt Corral 59 spots later than anticipated. And at 74, the Atlanta Falcons acquired Cincinnati’s Desmond Ritter 35 spots after his early second-round projection.
Willis ended up being the last player selected who was originally projected to go in the first round. But three picks earlier, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean had finally gone off the board. The Eagles made up for their earlier reach for Jurgens, getting the draft’s top-ranked linebacker 67 picks after his original mid-first projection. It was Friday night’s biggest value.
Speaking of value... in their five picks so far, the Chiefs have had plenty. Just one of their selections — former Bearcats safety Bryan Cook — was taken ahead of his ranking. But no one is going to call Kansas City’s general manager “Veach the Reach” for taking the 63rd-ranked Cook at 62. Every other player the Chiefs have drafted has been at least seven spots behind their ranking — and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chanel (taken 103rd) was selected 41 picks later than expected.
Following its second-round trade with the Patriots, the Chiefs go into Day 3 with six selections remaining.
- First round (21st): Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie
- First round (30th): Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis
- Second round (54th): Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore
- Second round (62nd): Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook
- Third round (103rd): Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal
- Fourth round (135th)
- Fifth round (158th — from Dolphins through Patriots)
- Seventh round (233rd — from Vikings)
- Seventh round (243rd — from Raiders through Patriots)
- Seventh round (251st)
- Seventh round (259th)
Loading comments...