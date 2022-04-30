Arrowheadlines: Skyy Moore named day 2’s top value pick

The latest

2022 NFL Draft: Skyy Moore, Malik Willis among Day 2’s top value picks | NFL.com

1 - Skyy Moore Western Michigan · WR Kansas City Chiefs Round 2 · No. 54 overall Moore ranked 23rd overall on my big board ahead of the draft. For the Chiefs to acquire a key player of need 31 selections later is exceptional value, and this pick makes them one of two teams to appear on both my Day 1 and 2 value lists. Pro Football Focus gave Moore a 91.8 receiving grade last season, the second-highest mark in the FBS among receivers. My models compared him to Texans wideout Brandin Cooks, in large part due to his consistency as a route runner. Moore had 262 yards after contact in 2021 (tied for ninth in the FBS, per PFF) and forced 26 missed tackles on receptions (tied for the most in the FBS).

2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams | NFL.com

A+ Kansas City Chiefs Day 2 draft picks Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore (No. 54 overall) Cincinnati S Bryan Cook (No. 62 overall) Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal (No. 103 overall) Day 1 grade: A Analysis: The Chiefs got excellent value (yet again) in Moore. He’s going to be great in Kansas City’s offense and will likely have a better career than some of the wideouts picked ahead of him. Cook is a hard-hitting safety who covers a lot of ground, making him a perfect fit for a team needing to bolster its secondary depth. Chenal was too good of a value at the end of the third round. He will help as a blitzer, against the run and on special teams.

2022 NFL Draft grades, tracker: Analysis for every second-round selection from Logan Hall to Nik Bonitto | CBS Sports

54. Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan Grade: A+ Absolute stud. Does everything well. Only knock is he’s a touch under 5-10. Destroys press coverage. Lightning-quick routes. Bounces off tacklers after the catch. Huge catch radius. Will be an instant star with Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs draft Skyy Moore in latest WR addition since Tyreek Hill trade | ESPN

“He’s dependable,” Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi: “He’s going to run the right routes and he’s going to catch the football.” Moore had two seasons of eligibility remaining at Western Michigan but said Friday he is ready to play in the NFL. “I was clicking on all cylinders mentally, he said. “Going out every Saturday — I was executing to the best of my ability. I felt I was ready for that next step.”

The First Read: Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft | NFL.com

Losers 2) Mecole Hardman: Everybody knew the Chiefs were going to draft a wide receiver after trading Tyreek Hill to Miami in March, and they got their man in the second round: Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (No. 54). He’s fast, dynamic and sure-handed, which means he’s likely going to have Hardman’s job in a couple of years. For the record, Hardman is a good player. The problem is that he has yet to develop into a great player for a team that drafted him in the second round in 2019. He’s now entering the final year of his rookie deal and is fully aware that this is his time to shine. He’ll probably even play his best football knowing what’s on the line. Even so, the odds that he’ll stick in Kansas City beyond 2022 seem long, especially because Moore has the potential to do a lot more in this offense.

PFF approve of the Chiefs’ work so far

With picks 21, 30, and 54 the Chiefs got players 10, 11, and 22 on the @PFF draft board — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 30, 2022

Around the NFL

Titans trade up to select Liberty QB Malik Willis in third round of 2022 NFL Draft | NFL.com

The Tennessee Titans selected the Liberty quarterback with the 86th overall pick on Friday night. The Titans leaped up the board to snag Willis in the third round, shipping the 90th and 169th pick to Las Vegas. The Raiders took Memphis guard Dylan Parham at No. 90. Quite possibly the most hotly debated player in the draft, Willis is dripping with physical prowess and enters the NFL as one of the most gifted athletes at the quarterback position. The Liberty product boasts a cannon for an arm and can make NFL throws with ease. In two years as a starter, he completed 5,107 passing yards and 47 touchdowns to 18 interceptions.

2022 NFL Draft: Packers trade up for NDSU’s Christian Watson, adding wide receiver help for Aaron Rodgers | CBS Sports

The Packers passed on adding a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft despite trading No. 1 target Davante Adams earlier this offseason. But they didn’t ignore the position on Day Two, trading up 19 picks to select North Dakota State’s Christian Watson at No. 34 overall. The 22-year-old Watson, whose father, Tim, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 1993, becomes Green Bay’s highest-drafted wide receiver since star quarterback Aaron Rodgers took over under center. Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday night that he expected the Packers to explore the remaining receiver prospects in the second and third rounds of the draft, highlighting previous Day Two finds — none more notable than Adams. Now, Watson is in tow as a potential early contributor opposite veteran starters Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, with Adams traded to the Raiders and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaving for the Chiefs in free agency.

Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook at 62

Ron: I really thought highly of this safety class coming into the draft — and Cook was the last of the group at the top that I really was interested in. He profiles as a strong safety, a box player that will be a plus against the run — and be competent as a coverage player in what should be a limited role. This pick sets up the Chiefs at safety for the next three seasons, with Cook and Justin Reid as a pairing that complement each other really well. Reid’s free safety skills can now be utilized to their fullest extent while Cook’s strong-safety style plays the other spot. Juan Thornhill is now entering a very important contract year — even more important than it was before. Cook is going to be a solid starter at the bare minimum. You love that at pick 62. I do think I would’ve looked harder at the edge and receiver positions. Grade: A-

