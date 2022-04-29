‘Hollywood’ Brown says Chiefs were involved in trade that sent him to Cardinals

During Round 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick.

Giving a post-trade interview to ”I Am Athlete” — which is hosted by former NFL players Brandon Marshall and Legar Douzable — Brown shared an interesting tidbit for Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Brown told Marshall and Douzable that two other teams were also trying to trade for him: the Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. Kansas City has been linked to numerous wide receivers throughout the draft process, but this is the first time we have heard directly that the team actually tried to complete a trade.

“When the Ravens and you talked about this trade,” asked Douzable during the interview, “did you kind of get to choose where you wanted to go? And did you and Kyler Murray’s history play into you choosing where you wanted to go?” “I told them I would like to go to the Cardinals,” replied Brown. “I think the Chiefs were in play [and] the Packers were in play; the Chiefs and Packers made a play toward the end. You know the Cardinals: they came through and came and got me. So I’m very fortunate to them.”

Going into Round 2 of the draft on Friday night, you have to wonder if the Chiefs don’t have their eyes set on a specific pass catcher. On Thursday, general manager Brett Veach already showed that he is not afraid to use his draft capital to move up and get his guy, trading into the 21st pick to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

The Chiefs have three picks on Friday night: 50, 62 and 103 — plus picks 135, 233, 243, 251 and 259 during the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday. Could the Chiefs use some of these picks to make a move to grab another receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

The wideouts to watch include George Pickens, Skyy Moore, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Jalen Tolbert, Calvin Austin III, and Alec Pierce.

We will have to wait and see.