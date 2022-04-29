Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal at 103

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their next selection!

With the 103rd overall pick in the third round, the Chiefs took Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team.

Ron: The Chiefs have really set their defense up with starters and key role players — and that continued with the selection of Chenal. Strictly in terms of value, he’s an absolute steal. He could’ve been a justifiable pick at 62. At 103, that’s insanity.

He will be the third linebacker right away, playing the SAM position in the base defense and giving the Chiefs someone who will be a stout against the run whether he’s off-ball or on the line of scrimmage. He can also be an effective pass rusher just based on his powerful hands and athleticism; he has a 9.99 RAS.

He has the upside to becoming a very good off-ball linebacker against the run. He and Nick Bolton will be bullies against opposing running games.

Grade: A

Bryan: The Chiefs have now solidified their starting base linebacker set with Chenal, who could very well play the SAM (strong side) linebacker position. No, he isn’t a one-for-one replacement for Ben Niemann. Still, the pick might indicate that the team is going in a completely new direction at linebacker.

With Nick Bolton, Willie Gay — and now Chenal — the Chiefs have a tremendously tough, physical group of linebackers who will make running the football against them a challenge. More significantly, they now have solidified depth at the position — much like other spots on the defense.

Grade: B+

Talon: The need for a linebacker wasn’t great, but the need existed. Chenal can be the third linebacker in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. With Nick Bolton and Willie Gay already solidifying the room, Chenal can come in and do what he does best: stopping the run. A stalky prototypical ‘old school’ thumper, Chenal is great value at pick 103. He won’t be on the field for every single rep, but he will earn enough playing time to warrant this selection. Brett Veach makes a solid pick.

Grade: B+