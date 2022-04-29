 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook at 62

What do we think of Kansas City’s second selection of Day 2?

By Ron Kopp Jr., Talon Graff, and BryanStewart
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 American Championship Game - Houston at Cincinnati Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their next selection!

With the 62nd overall pick in the second round, the Chiefs took Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team.

Ron: I really thought highly of this safety class coming into the draft — and Cook was the last of the group at the top that I really was interested in. He profiles as a strong safety, a box player that will be a plus against the run — and be competent as a coverage player in what should be a limited role.

This pick sets up the Chiefs at safety for the next three seasons, with Cook and Justin Reid as a pairing that complement each other really well. Reid’s free safety skills can now be utilized to their fullest extent while Cook’s strong-safety style plays the other spot. Juan Thornhill is now entering a very important contract year — even more important than it was before.

Cook is going to be a solid starter at the bare minimum. You love that at pick 62. I do think I would’ve looked harder at the edge and receiver positions.

Grade: A-

Bryan: The Chiefs have officially solidified a good secondary heading into 2022. Cook can come in and be a major upgrade over Dan Sorensen, with the potential to be a long-term starter in all defensive packages.

For me, he was one of the most underrated safeties in the class for me — and my excitement for the youth on this defense is palpable.

Grade: B+

Talon: Bryan Cook is a sneaky-good Chiefs pick in Round 2. Cook played in a great system in Cincinnati — and he is a physical dude who packs a punch. He plays well in the box and he is a former cornerback, so he has the athletic prowess to cover as well. Cook being added — along with Round 1 pick Trent McDuffie — has vastly improved Kansas City’s defensive backs. On defense, the organization clearly wanted to get better — and continue getting younger. A little extra silver lining is that tight end Travis Kelce gets a fellow Bearcat on the roster.

Grade: A

Poll

What’s your grade of the Chiefs’ No. 62 overall pick, Bryan Cook?

view results
  • 0%
    A
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    B
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    C
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...