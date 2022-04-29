Grading the Chiefs’ pick of Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore at 54

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their next selection!

With the 54th overall pick in the first round, the Chiefs took Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore. We have insta-grades from the three members of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Team.

Ron: I like this pick at receiver for the Chiefs, and Moore is good value at pick 54 — adding a fifth-round selection in the process. You started to see some talk of Moore going as high as pick 29 or 30, so seeing him go here — especially with all the other receivers that went ahead of him — he is a really good value.

Right away, he will give them quality snaps as a complementary receiver who can be used in all sorts of ways. If Mahomes signed off on him — which you know he did — you’ve got to feel good about this selection.

Grade: A-

Bryan: Moore will instantly bring a speed and deep threat element that is legitimate. His transition from small-school college level to the pros will be something to watch, but there’s not a ton of pressure to instantly be special when the Chiefs have Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valde-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.

Grade: B

Talon: Skyy Moore at 54 is pretty decent spot for him. I was never on the Round 1 train with him, but he is a good route runner who can make difficult catches. He doesn’t possess elite speed but is purposeful in his movements. He is a good athlete — but not a great athlete like you typically see in undersized receivers. He lands in a great spot with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback — so the sky is the limit. Pun intended.

Grade: C+