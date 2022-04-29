NFL Draft results: Chiefs select Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook at No. 62

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook at pick No. 62 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

6 feet 1 | 206 lbs. | Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio

Background: Not only did Cook attend Cincinnati, but he also grew up there. He played wide receiver and cornerback in high school but wasn’t impressive enough to earn any stars as a recruit. He enrolled to play football at Howard but transferred after two years and returned home to Cincinnati. In 2019, he missed 13 games due to transfer rules.

In his two full seasons as a Bearcat, Cook totaled 122 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He was a first-team All-AAC selection. 41% of his snaps were in the box, 33% at free safety and 24% of his snaps as a slot or outside cornerback.

Strengths: At a pretty good size for safety, Cook can move pretty well; he did not test during the pre-draft process because of a shoulder injury. He is an asset against the run, quick to come up and stick his nose in a gap and make tough tackles. He’s a fundamentally-sound tackler and explodes to the ball carrier from short distances. He has a cornerback background, which shows up in his fluidity in coverage. But his best work is done close to the line of scrimmage or in the box.

Weaknesses: He won’t be someone to stick at free safety and be trusted to cover a lot of ground in the back end. He moves well downhill but isn’t a rangy player sideline-to-sideline. He hasn’t shown very impressive ball skills when he got the opportunity to get his hands on balls; only two interceptions in 25 games with Cincinnati. He’s only had nine career blitz attempts.

How he fits with the Chiefs: With the variety of ways the Chiefs like to use safeties — and their tendency to use a three-safety set on third down — Cook will play an important role immediately. He will challenge Juan Thornhill for the spot as the second starting safety — but right away, he’s likely more of the dime safety or linebacker: a box player who can be competent in coverage and against the run.

