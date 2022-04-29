NFL Draft Results: Chiefs select Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore at No. 54

After trading their 50th pick to the New England Patriots for their 54th and 158th picks, the Kansas City Chiefs used that 54th selection to take Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the 2022 NFL Draft.

5 feet 10 | 195 lbs. | Western Michigan

New Kensington, Pennsylvania

Background: Moore came up in football as a high-school quarterback, earning conference offensive player of the year twice his junior and senior season. He played defense as well and became a three-star recruit as a cornerback. After committing to Western Michigan, he changed to wide receiver.

As a wide receiver, Moore started contributing right away — catching 51 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. Over three years, he totaled 2482 yards and 16 scores. He earned first-team All-Mac as a freshman and junior.

Last season, Moore played 65% of his snaps on the outside and 35% of his snaps in the slot.

Strengths: Moore makes up for his lack of size by being an elite athlete; he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split in the 97th percentile for wide receivers. He also has huge hands; his hand size came in the 94th percentile.

Moore will win in the short areas of the field on quick routes and sharp breaks immediately. He has the sudden foot speed and explosion that created separation in college, and really knows how to run a route. You can tell he was a former quarterback with his high football IQ. He also has shown the ability to “sky” for a ball and come down with it impressively for his size. He definitely plays with a noticeable toughness.

Weaknesses: He didn’t play high levels of competition a lot, which can be tough to gauge with a player that wins as he does. Can he separate the same against NFL cornerbacks? He also won’t be a deep threat; he didn’t show much as an impact player in the third level of the passing game. He has also had multiple ankle injuries in his football career.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Moore should be able to play right away as a slot receiver or Z receiver that can take quick passes and create yards after catch. His football IQ should help him be a versatile piece in the Chiefs’ offense right away, being used in different pre-snap motions. He will be a playmaker — especially in a complementary role rather than a primary one.

